Surge Energy America Recognized on Houston Business Journal's Best Place to Work List

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy") announces being recognized on the on the Houston Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work list.

The list of finalists for this award was announced by Houston Business Journal on August 31, 2020. On October 22, 2020, the ranking of the finalists was announced by Houston Business Journal.

The Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work is based on an independent survey completed by the employees of nominated companies. The survey is conducted by Quantum Workplace, and the finalists fall into four size categories. Surge Energy is listed in the "Medium" category which includes companies ranging from 50-99 local employees in the Houston area. Honorees will be featured in the print edition of Houston Business Journal on October 23, 2020.

As previously announced, Surge Energy was one of three upstream oil and gas production companies recognized on the Houston Business Journal Middle Market 50. The Middle Market 50 recognizes the top 50 mid-size public and private companies in the Houston area. Surge Energy was the only upstream oil and gas production company recognized for both the Best Places to Work and Middle Market 50 lists.

"Surge values its people as its greatest asset," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "We strive to attract and keep the best talent with competitive employee benefits, a culture of innovation, and appreciation for our team."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 93,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.surgeenergya.com.

