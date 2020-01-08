Surge In Demand For Boutique Fitness Reflected In Company Rebrand

The company has used the name "Indoor Cycle Design" for more than 10 years, achieving global recognition for launching over 200 successful cycling and fitness boutiques. The new brand, Barbara Chancey Design Group, reflects the wide array of services the company provides to independent startups, corporate remodels, and retail developers. The company will have a new logo and website domain ( www.barbarachanceydesign.com ) as well.

"This exciting change reflects our ability to help any fitness concept harness the power of creativity to spark imagination," says Chancey. "Dramatic and captivating atmospheres provide the tools instructors need to deliver industry-crushing growth and waitlist classes."

Each unique project is an exceptional piece of architecture rooted in function to meet the needs of a multigenerational audience. What hasn't changed? The company's expertise in weaving the brand, design, language, color, and storytelling to make a human connection.

About Barbara Chancey Design Group, formerly Indoor Cycle Design, headquartered in Dallas, Texas

Barbara Chancey Design Group offers a diverse spectrum of services, from business plans to branding, architecture, operations, and training. Experts in international startups, Barbara Chancey Design Group is the first company of its kind to export complete studio contents for new fitness boutiques in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean.

