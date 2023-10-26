Surge in Demand for Consumer Electronics Drives Growth in the Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic substrate packaging material market is set for substantial expansion, with a projected increase of USD 3,513.36 million during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at a robust CAGR of 4.7%.

This forecast is detailed in the comprehensive report on the organic substrate packaging material market, which provides an all-encompassing analysis, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key players in the industry.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, pivotal drivers, and the overall market environment. The organic substrate packaging material market is being propelled by factors such as the surge in global demand for consumer and smart electronic devices, a significant increase in the demand for portable electronic devices, and the growing adoption of self-driving vehicles.

Segmentation of the organic substrate packaging material market includes:

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Technology

SO Packages (System-on-Package)

GA Packages (Glass Adhesive)

Flat No-Leads Packages

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC ( Asia-Pacific )

) North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the organic substrate packaging material market is the rising integration of integrated circuits (ICS) in automobiles. Additionally, advancements in information and communication technology (ICT) and the increasing popularity of miniature electronic devices in the defense, military, and aviation industries are expected to contribute to substantial market demand in the coming years.

The report on the organic substrate packaging material market encompasses the following key areas:

Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Sizing Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Forecast Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Industry Analysis

The report provides a comprehensive vendor analysis, featuring prominent industry players, including:

Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

AT and S Austria Technologie and Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Technology Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fujikura Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corp.

Micro Systems Technologies Management GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Niterra Co. Ltd.

Resonac Holdings Corp.

Rogers Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

TONG HSING Electronics Industries Ltd.

TTM Technologies Inc.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

