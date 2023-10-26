Surge in Demand for Consumer Electronics Drives Growth in the Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Oct, 2023, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic substrate packaging material market is set for substantial expansion, with a projected increase of USD 3,513.36 million during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at a robust CAGR of 4.7%.

This forecast is detailed in the comprehensive report on the organic substrate packaging material market, which provides an all-encompassing analysis, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key players in the industry.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, pivotal drivers, and the overall market environment. The organic substrate packaging material market is being propelled by factors such as the surge in global demand for consumer and smart electronic devices, a significant increase in the demand for portable electronic devices, and the growing adoption of self-driving vehicles.

Segmentation of the organic substrate packaging material market includes:

By Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Technology

  • SO Packages (System-on-Package)
  • GA Packages (Glass Adhesive)
  • Flat No-Leads Packages
  • Others

By Geographical Landscape

  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the organic substrate packaging material market is the rising integration of integrated circuits (ICS) in automobiles. Additionally, advancements in information and communication technology (ICT) and the increasing popularity of miniature electronic devices in the defense, military, and aviation industries are expected to contribute to substantial market demand in the coming years.

The report on the organic substrate packaging material market encompasses the following key areas:

  1. Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Sizing
  2. Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Forecast
  3. Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Industry Analysis

The report provides a comprehensive vendor analysis, featuring prominent industry players, including:

  • Amkor Technology Inc.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.
  • AT and S Austria Technologie and Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
  • Compass Technology Co. Ltd.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Fujikura Co. Ltd.
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • Micro Systems Technologies Management GmbH
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Niterra Co. Ltd.
  • Resonac Holdings Corp.
  • Rogers Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
  • TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd.
  • TDK Corp.
  • TONG HSING Electronics Industries Ltd.
  • TTM Technologies Inc.
  • Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axwww0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Technological Advancements and Research Efforts Propel Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market Growth

Technological Advancements and Research Efforts Propel Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market Growth

The "Global Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global neuromuscular ...
Key Players in Motion Sickness Drugs Market Include GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and Teva Pharmaceuticals

Key Players in Motion Sickness Drugs Market Include GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and Teva Pharmaceuticals

The "Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global motion sickness drugs...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.