Surge in Demand for Remote Work Drives Innovative HR Tech by Equus

DENVER, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce management technology provider, Equus Software, announced this week the launch of PinPoint Remote Work, an intuitive solution that helps businesses deal with the surge in employee requests for alternative working arrangements following the seismic changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PinPoint Remote Work is a long-term, centralized solution that helps organizations efficiently manage alternative work requests, instead of having to cope with email and spreadsheets alone. Employees have an easy way to initiate requests, and PinPoint automatically rates the compliance risk of each request, including personal tax, permanent establishment, immigration requirements and payroll withholding.

If approved, the application facilitates the next steps in the process by connecting with other corporate teams or vendors for relocation, tax, or payroll services. Organizations can adapt the rules to their specific policies, allowing for a more personalized approach. The software also has the benefit of integrating with human resource information systems (HRIS), as well as other Equus solutions.

"COVID-19 has caused companies to reorganize themselves to accommodate remote and hybrid work. Many HR functions are seeing an overwhelming number of requests for changes to work arrangements," said Alan Bell, SVP of Solutions Consulting at Equus Software. "With many organizations currently trying to manage these requests by email and spreadsheet, it's time for a tool to streamline and simplify the workflow process."

The preference for flexible working – which has steadily increased in recent years – has been accelerated by the response to global lockdowns and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With many businesses announcing permanent remote work policies, this shift will define new ways of working now and in the future. Recent research* predicts that 22% of all workdays will be conducted at workers' homes after the pandemic ends, compared with just 5% before.

With so much of the workforce now based outside of the office, companies require new technology-enabled solutions to manage remote work requests at scale and minimize the new range of tax, audit, and immigration risks.

Equus believes the current conversation around alternative work arrangements will shift gradually into business as usual for HR and mobility teams. "These arrangements are termed 'alternative' for now, but if hybrid and remote working become the standard way of doing things, they will simply become 'work arrangements' – a part of the employer-employee contract that needs to be agreed," explained Bell. "Either way, organizations need tools to effectively and efficiently manage such wholesale changes over the long term."

*Research published January 21, 2021 by Jose Maria Barrero, Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México; Nicholas Bloom, Stanford University; Steven J. Davis, University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Hoover Institution

