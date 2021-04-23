Surge in New Listings Signals Potential Relief for Frustrated Shoppers

SEATTLE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New data in Zillow's® Monthly Market Report 1 suggests the inventory crunch bedeviling home searchers may be starting to turn around as record appreciation of home values makes it more enticing to sell. Meanwhile, the recovery of rents is gaining broad momentum and touching double-digit annual gains in hot markets like Phoenix and Riverside.

Although continued demand for homes pushed total for-sale inventory down 1.1% in March, the monthly decline was the smallest seen since July. That's thanks to a rush of new inventory (rising 30% from late February to late March), which signals sellers are following the traditional pattern of listing their homes in spring.

"March often sees a boost in inventory, and the return to some seasonal norms is a positive sign that supply is beginning to catch up with demand," said Zillow economist Treh Manhertz. "With home values skyrocketing, vaccination rates rising and employees getting long-term guidance on where they can work, we expect an increasing number of homeowners to join the market and list in the coming months. That will come as welcome news to home shoppers who are seeing bidding wars and homes plucked from the market weeks faster than usual."

Home value appreciation pushed the accelerator closer to the floor in March, rising a record 1.2% month over month to $276,717. This is the largest monthly rise in Zillow records going back to 1996 and a roughly $3,200 jump in value from February to March for the typical home. Annual appreciation rose to 10.6%, the largest jump in 15 years.

Zillow economists forecast 6.4 million homes to sell in 2021 -- up 13.5% from 2020 and the strongest year for sales since 2006 -- and expect home values to rise 10.4% over the next 12 months.

Although the rapid ascent of home values have stoked fears of another housing bubble, strong fundamentals underpin the market's heat. Average credit scores among buyers are much higher than in the early 2000s, lending standards are tighter , and demand going forward -- including from a wave of millennials aging into homebuying -- is expected to keep sales strong in the coming months.

The fastest monthly home value growth was seen in Austin (2.4%), Phoenix (2.3%) and Riverside (1.9%), all accelerating from the previous month. Growth is slowest in San Jose (0.05%), San Francisco (0.6%) and Orlando (0.7%). Annual appreciation as of March ranged from blistering highs of 20.2% in Phoenix to lows of 5.4% in San Francisco, which is still higher than historical averages.

Rents nationally took a dramatic step upward in March, beginning to make up ground after a slump that began this time last year. Zillow's Observed Rent Index (ZORI) rose to $1,721, up 0.9% over February -- the largest monthly increase since 2014. This especially strong showing is the third consecutive monthly increase, bringing annual growth back above 1% for the first time since July.

Rents have been softer since the beginning of the pandemic in many large markets and fell in the priciest ones -- though Zillow research shows those savings were limited to the most expensive zip codes . In March, rents rose at an accelerated rate almost across the board, though the highest year-over-year growth is taking place in the Inland West and Sun Belt, along with some more affordable metros in the Midwest and Rust Belt.

Among the largest 50 U.S. metros, annual rent growth is highest in Riverside (12.2%), Phoenix (10.5%), and Providence (9.9%). Rents remain the lowest year-over-year in New York (-9.0%), San Francisco (-8.3%), San Jose (-7.4%), Boston (-5.2%) and Seattle (-5.0%). But all have improved at least a full percentage point since February, showing lost activity may be returning.

Mortgage rates listed by third-party lenders on Zillow started March at 2.88%, reached a monthly low of 2.85% on the 3rd and the 25th, bounced off a high of 3.03% on March 17th and 19th, and ended at 2.89%. Zillow's real-time mortgage rates are based on thousands of custom mortgage quotes submitted daily to anonymous borrowers on the Zillow Group Mortgages site by third-party lenders and reflect recent changes in the market.2

Metropolitan

Area* Zillow Home

Value Index ZHVI - YoY

Change ZHVI -

MoM

Change Zillow

Observed

Rent Index ZORI -

YoY

Change ZORI -

MoM

Change United States $276,717 10.6% 1.2% $1,721 1.1% 0.9% New York, NY $524,096 8.9% 0.9% $2,469 -9.0% 1.5% Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $769,422 9.5% 0.8% $2,441 -0.4% 0.7% Chicago, IL $265,880 8.2% 0.9% $1,661 -2.9% 1.2% Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $283,123 9.9% 1.3% $1,548 3.2% 1.6% Philadelphia, PA $284,287 12.4% 1.3% $1,592 2.1% 0.6% Houston, TX $237,566 8.5% 0.9% $1,417 0.8% 1.6% Washington, DC $490,277 10.4% 1.2% $1,999 -3.8% 1.2% Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $330,883 8.5% 1.0% $1,936 4.6% 1.7% Atlanta, GA $275,143 11.6% 1.4% $1,622 7.7% 2.1% Boston, MA $554,870 10.6% 1.0% $2,390 -5.2% 2.0% San Francisco, CA $1,218,653 5.4% 0.6% $2,824 -8.3% 1.3% Detroit, MI $206,340 10.7% 0.8% $1,284 7.8% 1.5% Riverside, CA $449,524 14.4% 1.7% $2,155 12.1% 1.3% Phoenix, AZ $351,461 20.2% 2.3% $1,591 10.5% 2.1% Seattle, WA $615,755 13.3% 1.1% $1,872 -5.0% 1.6% Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $328,752 9.7% 1.1% $1,578 0.1% 1.4% San Diego, CA $715,058 14.7% 1.4% $2,334 4.9% 0.9% St. Louis, MO $201,852 10.4% 1.2% $1,118 4.1% 1.2% Tampa, FL $265,813 14.7% 1.5% $1,610 8.1% 1.2% Baltimore, MD $328,179 10.0% 1.1% $1,640 3.2% 1.3% Denver, CO $506,159 11.3% 1.5% $1,753 0.9% 1.6% Pittsburgh, PA $182,385 11.2% 1.0% $1,203 2.4% 1.1% Portland, OR $473,852 11.6% 1.4% $1,639 2.1% 0.9% Charlotte, NC $277,147 13.2% 1.6% $1,540 3.9% 2.2% Sacramento, CA $498,193 12.9% 1.3% $1,915 7.8% 1.0% San Antonio, TX $228,975 8.7% 1.1% $1,311 3.0% 1.5% Orlando, FL $280,496 7.9% 0.7% $1,624 3.1% 1.4% Cincinnati, OH $215,386 13.8% 1.3% $1,280 5.7% 0.6% Cleveland, OH $180,849 12.6% 1.4% $1,158 6.7% 1.8% Kansas City, MO $237,092 12.6% 1.4% $1,202 4.9% 1.1% Las Vegas, NV $325,152 8.9% 1.0% $1,461 8.6% 1.4% Columbus, OH $240,524 11.7% 1.2% $1,296 6.8% 1.1% Indianapolis, IN $209,258 13.0% 1.4% $1,292 8.5% 1.6% San Jose, CA $1,338,212 11.1% 0.0% $2,852 -7.4% 1.4% Austin, TX $422,984 17.6% 2.4% $1,524 0.3% 2.0% Virginia Beach, VA $270,876 9.3% 1.0% $1,400 7.1% 0.9% Nashville, TN $315,414 10.2% 1.1% $1,632 2.4% 1.7% Providence, RI $371,083 14.0% 1.5% $1,635 9.9% 2.9% Milwaukee, WI $228,687 13.3% 1.2% $1,209 3.1% 0.8% Jacksonville, FL $261,390 10.7% 1.2% $1,421 7.5% 1.6% Memphis, TN $178,764 12.5% 1.3% $1,387 9.4% 1.4% Oklahoma City, OK $173,234 8.1% 0.8% $1,126 4.4% 0.9% Louisville-Jefferson County, KY $202,462 9.9% 1.1% $1,098 4.8% 1.3% Hartford, CT $269,788 12.1% 1.4% $1,474 6.3% 0.0% Richmond, VA $276,517 9.7% 1.1% $1,344 5.0% 1.7% New Orleans, LA $229,056 9.1% 1.0% $1,275 4.8% 0.1% Buffalo, NY $198,388 13.0% 1.1% $1,139 5.2% 0.1% Raleigh, NC $319,884 11.2% 1.3% $1,516 4.3% 1.1% Birmingham, AL $194,338 10.6% 1.0% $1,155 4.7% 0.6% Salt Lake City, UT $454,676 16.1% 1.7% $1,458 5.1% 1.6%

*Table ordered by market size

1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Reports are a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Real Estate Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research/. The data in Zillow's Real Estate Market Reports are aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 928 metropolitan and micropolitan areas dating back to 1996. Mortgage and home loan data are typically recorded in each county and publicly available through a county recorder's office. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood level can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.

2 Zillow Group Marketplace, Inc. is a licensed mortgage broker, NMLS #1303160.

