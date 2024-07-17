Surge in Prevalence of Venous Disorders Drives Venous Stents Market to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2034, Growing at 7.2% CAGR: Transparency Market Research

A noticeable increase in the incidence of venous obstructive disorders, driven by lifestyle factors, sedentary habits, and obesity, impacts global health significantly. The global geriatric population is surging, leading to a higher prevalence of age-related venous issues.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global venous stents market stood at US$ 1.1 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion in 2034. The venous stents market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2034.

The venous stents market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of increasing incidence of venous obstructive disorders and a surging global geriatric population. Venous stents, crucial for treating conditions such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and chronic venous insufficiency, are seeing heightened demand as these conditions become more prevalent.

Lifestyle changes, including increased sedentary behavior and rising obesity rates, contribute to the growing number of venous disorders. Consequently, the need for effective treatment options, including venous stents, has surged.

Advancements in medical technology are also propelling the venous stents market forward. Innovations in stent design and materials have led to the development of more efficient, durable, and biocompatible stents, enhancing patient outcomes and expanding the potential applications of these devices.

Additionally, minimally invasive procedures associated with venous stent placement are increasingly preferred over traditional surgical methods due to their reduced recovery times and lower complication rates, further driving market growth.

The aging global population is another significant factor influencing the market. As the number of elderly individuals rises, so does the prevalence of age-related venous conditions. Older adults are more susceptible to venous insufficiency and other circulatory issues, increasing the demand for venous stenting procedures.

This demographic shift is particularly pronounced in developed regions, but developing countries are also witnessing similar trends as healthcare infrastructure improves and life expectancy increases.

Geographically, North America dominates the venous stents market due to advanced healthcare systems, higher healthcare expenditure, and a substantial patient pool.

The venous stents market is poised for robust growth, supported by technological advancements, demographic shifts, and increasing awareness about venous health. As healthcare providers continue to adopt and refine venous stenting procedures, the market is expected to expand further, meeting the rising demand for effective venous disorder treatments.

Advancements in stent technologies, such as the development of bio absorbable and drug-eluting stents, are propelling market growth by improving patient outcomes and reducing complications. The venous stents market is also driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic venous diseases and a growing aging population, which is more susceptible to venous insufficiencies.

Market trends include the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, increased focus on personalized medicine, and a surge in clinical trials aimed at enhancing stent efficacy and safety. Furthermore, collaborations between healthcare providers and medical device companies to develop innovative treatment solutions are on the rise. It is anticipated that the venous stents market would keep expanding in the future. The market for cutting-edge stent technology will be propelled by rising healthcare costs as well as increased knowledge of venous disorders and associated treatments. Moreover, continued research and development initiatives will result from the emphasis on enhancing the quality of life for those with venous illnesses. Better patient outcomes and more treatment alternatives will be made available to the market as new goods and technology are developed.

As new products and technologies are introduced, the market will benefit from enhanced treatment options and better patient outcomes. Thus, increasing launches of technologically advanced venous stent system which is expected to boost the market growth. for instance, On June 2024, Koninklijke Philips N.V., launched Duo Venous Stent System for treatment of symptomatic venous outflow obstruction

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global venous stents market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 2.4 billion until 2034.

until 2034. Global venous stents market is valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2023.

in 2023. North America is forecasted to hold the largest share in 2023.

Venous Stents Market: Growth Drivers

Multiple studies indicate a high prevalence of chronic venous insufficiency across various population groups, with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) being a significant obstructive disorder affecting the lower limb venous system. This condition impairs the venous reflex mechanism, necessitating effective treatments.

Venous stenting has advanced significantly with the development of dedicated venous stents and sophisticated thrombectomy devices. The approval of several new venous stenting devices by regulatory authorities has notably boosted the market value. These innovations have enhanced treatment efficacy, driving demand and expanding the venous stents market.

Venous Stents Market: Regional Landscape

North America held a dominant share of the venous stents market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research, and substantial healthcare funding. These factors collectively enhance market dynamics and innovation in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest CAGR in the venous stents market, primarily due to a steep rise in the geriatric population in countries like Japan and China . Although the prevalence of venous diseases is relatively lower than in the West, the increasing elderly population fuels the demand for venous stents to treat venous obstructive disorders.

Venous Stents Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 1.1 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 2.4 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.2 % No. of Pages 312 Pages Segments covered By Technology, By Material, By Stent Design, By Placement of Stent, By Indication By End-user

Venous Stents Market: Key Players

In 2023 , Bentley InnoMed GmbH introduced an advanced venous stent system designed to enhance flexibility and durability, addressing specific challenges in treating complex venous obstructions. This development emphasizes improved patient outcomes and procedural success, reinforcing Bentley InnoMed's commitment to innovation in the venous stents market.

, Bentley InnoMed GmbH introduced an advanced venous stent system designed to enhance flexibility and durability, addressing specific challenges in treating complex venous obstructions. This development emphasizes improved patient outcomes and procedural success, reinforcing Bentley InnoMed's commitment to innovation in the venous stents market. In 2023, Boston Scientific Corporation launched a next-generation venous stent featuring cutting-edge design and material technology for superior performance in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and chronic venous insufficiency. This stent offers enhanced deliverability and conformability, reflecting Boston Scientific's ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio and improve treatment options for venous obstructive disorders.

Venous Stents Market: Segmentation

Technology

Iliac Vein Stent Technology

Wallstent Technology

Others

Material

Nitinol

Elgiloy

Stainless Steel

Stent Design

Braided

Laser-cut

Open-cell

Closed-cell

Placement of Stent

Lower Limbs

Thorax

Abdomen

Upper Limbs

Indication

Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis

Post Thrombotic Syndrome

May-Thurner Syndrome

Nutcracker Syndrome

Hemodialysis / Arteriovenous Fistulae

Others

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=34877<ype=S

SOURCE Transparency Market Research