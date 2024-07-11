Surge in Summer Phone Breakages Highlights Need for Improved Device Protection

Phone breakages rise by 50% over the summer holidays , according to research by impact protection brand, D3O

Americans spend $3.4 billion annually on repairing cracked and broken phones.

25% of smartphone users have cracked screens due to high repair costs.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer holiday season kicks into gear, a notable increase in phone breakages has been observed, with many vacationers using their devices more frequently to capture memories through photographs.

A recent study compiled by impact protection brand, D3O, found that phone breakages increase by 50% during the summer months compared to other times of the year. The surge in phone usage, combined with the more adventurous activities of summer, has led to a higher incidence of drops, spills, and other accidents that result in damaged phones.

The financial impact of these breakages is significant. According to research, Americans spend approximately $3.4 billion annually on repairing cracked and broken phones. However, many choose to continue using their damaged devices due to the high cost of repairs. In fact, a survey revealed that nearly 25% of smartphone users in the US are currently using phones with cracked screens because they find the repair costs prohibitive.

D3O, the world leader in impact protection, is addressing this issue head-on with its innovative protective phone case covers. Renowned for its advanced material technology, D3O provides unmatched protection by absorbing and dissipating impact energy, significantly reducing the risk of damage from accidental drops.

Leading brands such as Case-Mate, SBS, dbramante1928, Hama, EFM and Puro have integrated D3O technology into their phone cases, ensuring that users can enjoy their summer activities without the constant worry of damaging their devices. D3O offers superior impact protection without compromising on style or usability.

Key Benefits of D3O-Integrated Cases:

D3O cases are tested to absorb and dissipate the force of impacts, safeguarding phones from damage. Slim and Stylish Design: Despite their protective capabilities, D3O cases remain slim and stylish, catering to fashion-conscious users.

As the season of sun, fun, and photographs continues, D3O and its partner brands are committed to keeping phones safe from the inevitable bumps and drops.

For more information on D3O and its range of impact protection and performance products, visit www.D3O.com.

