Surge Institute Announces Open Applications for the New 2025 Cohorts in Detroit, Philadelphia and Chicago

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Institute is excited to announce the opening of applications for its new 2025 cohorts in Detroit, Philadelphia and Chicago beginning May 1, with closing dates running from late June to late July. Aspiring education leaders in these cities are invited to join this transformative leadership program dedicated to fostering equity and excellence.

Applications for Surge Academy Detroit (a six-month program) are found at https://surgeinstitute.org/surge-institute-det-info-form/ .

Applications for Surge Academy Philadelphia (a six-month program) are found at https://surgeinstitute.org/surge-institute-phl-info/ .

Philadelphia applications close on July 26.

Applications for Surge Fellowship Chicago (a 10-month program) are found at https://surgeinstitute.org/surge-institute-chi-info-form/ .

Chicago applications close on June 28 .

"Our mission is to illuminate the path for our fellows, guiding them through a journey of self-discovery, professional development and community impact," said Andrea Black Evans, executive director of Surge Academy in both Detroit and Philadelphia. "Launching new cohorts in Detroit and Philadelphia deepens our commitment to transformative leadership. It's crucial for Black and Latine education leaders to have a safe space to learn, grow and connect to create powerful impact."

"Chicago's transformation is powered by the Surge Fellowship, emboldening local leaders to spearhead impactful change within our diverse neighborhoods," said Ulric Shannon, Surge Fellowship executive director. "Our goal is to develop leaders who are committed to justice and equity in education, leveraging Chicago's dynamic community spirit."

The Surge Fellowship and Surge Academy have a proven track record of catalyzing the growth and impact of education leaders committed to the well-being and advancement of children of color. During their fellowships, cohort participants will enhance their executive skills, improve their problem-solving abilities and strengthen their capacity for team building. They will also engage deeply with issues of historical inequity in education and politics, preparing them to become influential change agents in their communities.

Over the next two months, there will be several opportunities for interested parties to engage with Surge Institute teams, prospective Fellows and partners through a number of in-person and virtual events .

The Detroit Surge Academy is made possible through collaboration with and support from the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative and the Skillman Foundation . The Philadelphia Surge Academy is made possible through collaboration with and support from Comcast NBCUniversal and Spring Point Partners . The Chicago Surge Fellowship is made possible through collaboration with and support from a host of Chicago funders, investors and community partners who deeply believe in the genius within the Surge community.

Surge Institute is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established with a simple but important mission: to develop and elevate leaders of color who create transformative change for children, families and communities. Founded by Carmita Semaan in 2014, the organization was designed to empower emerging diverse leaders to change the landscape of education by providing them with a unique, authentic leadership development experience. To learn more about the Surge Institute, please visit www.surgeinstitute.org .

