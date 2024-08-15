One of the Final Appearances of

Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Alongside Franchise Alums Tim Russ, Robert Picardo

& Other Sci-Fi Legends

Screens August 24th Following Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge of Power Enterprises is excited to announce that the Tarzana International Film Festival will host the August 24th World Premiere of Surge of Power: Where There's Smoke, the latest feature in the 20 year-running and groundbreaking franchise.

SURGE OF POWER: WHERE THERE'S SMOKE Makes World Premiere at Tarzana International Film Festival The Return of Cinema's First Out Gay Superhero Surge and Omen

Creator Vincent J. Roth returns to the cape-clad title role of Surge. Roth is joined by a star-studded cast representing the forces of good and evil including the returns of Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek: The Original Series") in one of the final performances of her legendary career, Robert Picardo ("Star Trek: Voyager"), Joseph Culp (Fantastic Four), Shannon Farnon ("Super Friends"), Michael Gray("SHAZAM!") and Bruce Vilanch ("Hollywood Squares"). New friends and foes include Tim Russ ("Star Trek: Voyager"), Sam J. Jones (Flash Gordon) and John Davey (SHAZAM!).

Surge of Power: Where There's Smoke

at Tarzana International Film Festival:

Festival & Screening Details

Regal Cinemas at Sherman Oaks, Galleria

15301 Ventura Blvd, 3rd Floor

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Saturday, August 24, 2024

7:30 pm

Synopsis: Surge teams up with guest hero, The Smoke (former pro wrestler Eric Moran), to uncover a villainous plot of The Council. Who is Falling Apple, avenging her father's murder, and what is her role in The Council's nefarious scheme? Watch cinema's first out gay superhero make some straight friends to form a crimefighting team!

Surge of Power: Where There's Smoke: 69 minutes / USA

Following the world premiere at the Tarzana International Film Festival, Surge of Power: Where There's Smoke will screen at film festivals and fan conventions throughout the rest of the year, including FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, Los Angeles Comic Con, and Urban Action Showcase in New York City.

Fans can keep an eye out for upcoming screenings at http://www.surgeofpower.org/ as they are announced.

For more information on Surge of Power: Where There's Smoke, please contact: Justin Cook PR, [email protected], 973.800.7278 and visit http://www.surgeofpower.org/

