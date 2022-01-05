Surge Protection Devices Market size worth $ 4.27 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Surge Protection Devices Market" By Type (Hard-wired, Plug-in, Line Cord), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Discharge Current (Below 10 kA, 10 kA–25 kA, Above 25 KA), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Surge Protection Devices Market size was valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.27 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Surge Protection Devices Market Overview

The increasing usage of electrical devices and growing demand for users for stability of the power supply have stressed the importance of improving the reliability and power quality levels of electric systems. Surge protection control costly electronic items and equipment from being damaged. This will amplify the demand for surge protection devices globally.

Increase in the demand for high technological electrical equipment, with rise in disposable incomes, is the prime factor driving the surge protection devices market. As the use of electronic equipment is increasing in manufacturing facilities, corporations, and the residential sector, the need for power-quality protection equipment is becoming essential. A common surge protector will stop voltage spikes and surges, but not the violent, catastrophic burst of current from a close lightning strike. Direct lightning current is simply too big to shield with a little electronic device inside a power strip. If the surge protectors are in the way of the lightning path, all lightning will just flash over the device, regardless of the number of capacitors and battery banks involved. Most of the SPDs provide a good degree of defence against a direct voltage strike or surge. It cannot absolutely guarantee against damage to any electronic equipment, and hence, it is a serious restraint for surge protection device deployment. With growing industrialization and increase in disposable income, the standard of living has improved. Hence, the consumption and spending on electronic items has exponentially improved in the past few years.

The increase in damage of such equipment is due to, both the increased usage of microprocessors in a greater range of products and the continuing miniaturization of microelectronic components. Adoption of high technological equipment such as LCD, LED, laptops, washing machines, and televisions in the emerging countries are the major factors behind the growth of surge protection devices market globally. Political conditions, economic considerations, and technical requirements provide inclination towards further advances in the surge protection device market.

Key Developments

In July 2020 , ABB a significant milestone in the company's transformation towards a decentralized global technology company, with the completion of the divestment of 80.1 percent of its Power Grids business to Hitachi, as planned.

, ABB a significant milestone in the company's transformation towards a decentralized global technology company, with the completion of the divestment of 80.1 percent of its Power Grids business to Hitachi, as planned. In March, 2021, Siemens has acquired 99.22% (approximately) of C&S Electric Limited from its promoters for Rs. 2,100 crores .

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Legrand, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens, cgglobal.com, Tripp Lite, and Vertiv Group Corp.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Surge Protection Devices Market On the basis of Type, end-user, Discharge Current, and Geography.

Surge Protection Devices Market, By Type

Hard-Wired



Plug-in



Line Cord

Surge Protection Devices Market, By End-User

Industrial



Commercial



Residential

Surge Protection Devices Market, By Discharge Current

Below 10 kA



10 kA–25 kA



Above 25 kA



Surge Protection Devices Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

