Surge Ventures Launches Industry-Leading Data Integration Platform for Wealth Management Through Kovair Acquisition

Sid Yenamandra Takes Helm as Kovair CEO to Drive Innovation and Growth

MENLO PARK, Calif. , April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Ventures, a forefront investor in transformative technology, has strategically acquired Kovair Software (Kovair), launching a groundbreaking enterprise integration platform for the wealth management industry. This cutting-edge platform is designed to streamline data, applications and workflow management while offering a seamless, integration platform experience that is tailored to the unique needs of the financial services sector.

In a significant leadership shift, Sid Yenamandra, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of Surge Ventures, has been appointed CEO of Kovair, bringing a new vision for innovation and growth to the firm. Former CEO Bipin Shah will continue to offer his strategic insights to Kovair by remaining on the Board of Directors, ensuring the company's enduring success and vision alignment.

Kovair, A leader in software development tools and integrations

Headquartered in San Ramon, California, Kovair is a pioneer in software development and data integration solutions, known for its robust, flexible platforms that boost organizational efficiency and productivity. Kovair's Omnibus platform enables teams to expedite automation across multiple tools and remove information silos. Kovair's Omnibus platform supports over 110 different integrations out-of-the-box with the ability to rapidly develop new integrations. Kovair's Omnibus Integration platform was awarded the prestigious Gartner Cool Award for its performance, breadth of out-of-box and new data integrations as well as data security architecture. Moreover, Kovair counts large clients such as Worldbank Group, Intel, Applied Materials and the US Dept of Navy as customers. Kovair's Omnibus platform will be at the heart of Surge Ventures' new data integration platform push for wealth management firms.

Revolutionizing Wealth Management Through Technology

"With this venture, we aim to tackle the problem of data management in the wealth management industry and to offer products that dramatically improve operational efficiency, data flow, and security across software applications, for wealth management firms, addressing the industry's demand for secure and unified data integration solutions," said Mr. Yenamandra. "Surge Ventures will leverage Kovair's Omnibus platform to offer an unparalleled solution that simplifies complex integrations and empowers wealth management professionals with enhanced data-first capabilities."

A New Chapter of Leadership

Under Mr. Yenamandra's guidance, Surge Ventures and providers like Kovair are poised to elevate the wealth management technology landscape to unprecedented levels. The strategic continuity provided by Bipin Shah's continued Board involvement ensures that Kovair's foundational strengths, institutional knowledge and strategic vision remain intact while pursuing new avenues of innovation.

Mr. Yenamandra is a successful Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and software executive with a history of successful exits. Before founding Surge Ventures, he was CEO and Founder of Entreda, acquired by K1 Investment Management and Smarsh in 2020, he built Entreda into the #1 provider of cybersecurity compliance software by market share to financial services and wealth management firms. Prior to Entreda, Mr. Yenamandra served as VP of Product and Marketing at venture-funded, Plato Networks, which was acquired by Netlogic and then Broadcom. He also led an NSA-funded project at HIFN to build data security technologies to protect US-critical infrastructure.

"Combining the deep engineering capabilities and industry knowledge of the two firms unlock new frontiers of innovation," said Mr. Shah. "This is an exciting time for Kovair, its team members and clients. It's a great opportunity for the two firms to build a remarkable business together. I look forward to remaining involved as an active Board member and contributing to the venture's future success."

About Surge Ventures

Surge Ventures is a leading technology investment firm dedicated to nurturing and scaling innovative ventures. With a portfolio spanning various industries, Surge Ventures drives transformation through strategic investments and partnerships, aiming for excellence and innovation.

Surge Ventures co-founds and invests in promising start-ups that are using innovative technology to address rapidly intensifying data and privacy needs across wealth management firms and other financial services businesses. Consistent with the venture studio model, Surge Ventures will go beyond providing investment capital and strategic guidance to its portfolio companies. The firm will leverage its decades of technology expertise, best practices for bringing nascent innovative products to market in the wealth management space, customer acquisition and deep operational knowledge to grow multiple software companies from the ground up to serve as a "shared services" backbone to its portfolio companies, offering scalable operations, foundational technology building blocks, demand generation, corporate finance and enterprise sales support, among other solutions.

The firm has developed a set of proprietary methods, known as the "Surge Method," to rapidly test business ideas, detect early signs of product market fit and track ongoing growth to de-risk investments by focusing on only the most promising products and solutions.

About Kovair Software

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Software Product Development tools and solutions and supports global software development and management. Kovair's focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed tools enables the creation of products in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. Now with its recent addition of DevOps and DevSecOps capabilities, it has a full offering of product development tools in multiple domains enabling high-quality product development and digital transformation for corporations.

Kovair's flagship products Omnibus Integration Platform, Kovair DevOps and DevSecOps, Kovair ALM, PPM and QuickSync, are highly preferred solutions for some of the major corporations globally.

