SurgeCool Inc. releases cooling spray through Amazon

The air conditioning makes the summer bearable during the summer season, but moving outside in the blistering heat is bound to wear you out. In the season, people who are exposed to the elements all day - such as baseball or golf players or outdoor professionals often suffer from heat related sicknesses.

When sprayed onto clothing, the SurgeCool Sports Cooling Spray immediately cools down the user's body temperature, giving the user a refreshed feeling much like stepping into a room with air conditioning. The cooling spray has caught the interest of golfers for its ability to decrease the high-temperature stress the body usually endures on the shadeless fairway.

The product uses a specially formulated liquid to quickly lower body heat by 15°F while the L- menthol maintains its cooling effect for over 2 hours. Through additional ingredients like propolis and fragrances, the spray also has an anti-bacterial and deodorizing effect in addition to its cooling function.

Aiming to replace ice packs, SurgeCool Inc. also released the Cooling Leg Sleeve that cools down fatigued muscles after exercise.

SurgeCool Cooling Leg Sleeves are worn much like a compression stocking, being immersed in a specially formulated cooling liquid. Similar to the cooling spray, the leg sleeves lower the body temperature by 15°F and lasts for at least 2 hours. The convenience of not having to use ice has helped the sleeves gain popularity among sport professionals as well as the general public. The SurgeCool Cooling Sleeves are especially great for individuals suffering from strain and pain in their legs.

A SurgeCool Inc. representative stated, "SurgeCool Sports Cooling Spray is a cost effective and affordable product to cool down body heat without the use of air conditioners in the blistering summer heat. The spray's cooling effects are especially maximized when the product is sprayed from approximately 5 inches away on undergarments before a long day outside for activities such as hiking, fishing, or golfing."

SurgeCool is a research-oriented tech company that works with universities and medical professionals to develop and market innovative cooling technologies. SurgeCool is on its way to launch a variety of products such as a cooling vest, scalp and face cooling system, and other personal devices targeted to protect consumers from the harsh environment.

