Surgence™ Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Innovate the Healthcare Supply Chain

TIFFIN, Ohio, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgence™, a cloud-based digital platform created by Concordance Innovations, a wholly owned subsidiary of Concordance Healthcare Solutions, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to integrate Surgence into their digital supply chain, enhancing the Surgence platform.

A strong healthcare supply chain is foundational and a key enabler of organizations providing a high value and resilient network of care. Concordance Innovations embarked on a digital journey to bring Surgence to the industry, with the goal of connecting trading collaborators' supply chains in a secured, agnostic, cloud-based platform. Through flexible data connections, Surgence provides near real-time visibility upstream and downstream for more informed, proactive decision-making. Ranging from order management to predictive forecasting, alerts and workflows are embedded in applications to integrate insights with actions that simplify decisions and unlock value organizations have not been able to address.

"We are incredibly honored to collaborate with Mayo Clinic to build a thriving ecosystem leveraging the power of flexible software and industry expertise. Utilizing the expertise of the Mayo Clinic supply chain coupled with the power of Surgence, we are able to transform massive amounts of disparate data into actionable information and alerts to continue our journey of an agnostic, industry-wide, near real-time digital ecosystem. Together we are seeking to use data and analytics to maximize the value of the healthcare supply chain and ultimately improve patient care," said Lisa Hohman, CEO, Concordance Healthcare Solutions. "Our teams aim to advance what is possible in the healthcare supply chain for the betterment of our entire industry," said Cody Fisher, President, Concordance Innovations.

About Concordance Innovations

Concordance Innovations, a subsidiary of Concordance Healthcare Solutions, one of the largest independent healthcare distributors in the U.S., is dedicated to revolutionizing the healthcare supply chain through its innovative solutions. Surgence™, one of its latest innovations, is a cloud-based ecosystem that serves as a comprehensive solution for providers, distributors and suppliers, ensuring seamless coordination, efficiency and visibility across the supply chain. Surgence integrates flexible connectivity and development, advanced analytics, alerts and workflow capabilities to enable proactive decision-making, risk mitigation and collaborative forecasting to advance the healthcare supply chain. By facilitating collaboration among diverse stakeholders, Surgence aims to create a more resilient and agile healthcare supply chain ecosystem. For more information about Surgence and our transformative healthcare supply chain ecosystem platform, please visit WeAreSurgence.com.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this announcement. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

