Surgent Enters Securities Education Vertical With Introduction Of 'SIE Review' Exam Prep Course

The SIE Exam is an introductory-level FINRA exam for prospective securities industry professionals, including those seeking a career in investment banking or financial planning, as well as for anyone interested in servicing securities in a bank, insurance company, or broker-dealer. Many such prospective employers look more favorably upon candidates who pass the SIE Exam prior to joining the workforce.

A.S.A.P. Technology – which stands for Adaptive Study and Accelerated Performance – allows Surgent to deliver an exam review process that is far more efficient, effective and intuitive than other review options currently available to learners. The advanced, adaptive software creates a customized review experience that keeps students focused on studying their weaker areas of comprehension, instead of spending time on what they already know.

Surgent's software also features an industry-first readiness indicator ReadySCORETM that allows students to see what they could score, with 99% accuracy, if they were to sit for the exam on that day. As a result, Surgent students across the board achieve higher pass rates on their certification exams while greatly reducing study times and increasing exam-day confidence.

"We are extremely excited about the Surgent SIE Review launch, because we know that whether you are a college student, a newly minted MBA or a seasoned professional looking for a career change, the SIE exam is a great investment in your future," said Elizabeth Kolar, Surgent executive vice president. "Our adaptive technology ensures students always receive a personalized study plan for their unique needs, allowing them to take the fastest path to a passing score and differentiating themselves in a very competitive job market."

Students begin by completing the assessment phase, a series of quizzes that enables the software to identify unique areas of comprehension across exam topics. Next is the study phase, in which the software produces study plans based on assessment results and real exam topic weightings. To ensure ongoing efficiency, real-time algorithms continually adapt the study material as students make their way through the course. The last step is the review phase, which includes two practice exams to help ensure students are fully prepared on exam day. This platform also provides ReadySCOREs, which indicate a student's level of comprehension both overall and for each exam topic; free automatic content updates; and mobile-friendly software.

The launch builds upon Surgent's 35+ years of industry leadership in the accounting and finance education space. Its products include award-winning test prep courses for the CPA Exam, EA Exam, CMA Exam and others, as well as Surgent CPE, a best-in-class continuing professional education (CPE) platform for CPAs and accounting, tax and financial professionals.

Surgent SIE Review Essentials Pass is available now on Surgent.com. Priced affordably, with education discounts for students, each course includes four months of access, PDF textbooks, customized study plans and two practice exams.

About Surgent Professional Education

Surgent Professional Education has a 35+ year history of leadership in accounting, finance and tax education. Surgent is known as one of the most trusted providers of the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) that CPAs need to earn each year to maintain their professional credentials. Surgent is currently one of the fastest-growing Exam Review course providers, offering prep courses for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Enrolled Agent (EA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Internal Systems Auditor (CISA) exams. For more information, please visit Surgent.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions help exam takers become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and remain informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries thereafter. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com .

