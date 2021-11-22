Surgeon Joins Studio Z Dental

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Z Dental is thrilled to announce an in-house surgeon to their dental practice. Dr. Thomas Fow has joined the team and will be providing surgical services.

Our patients needing surgery can continue to receive our uniquely skilled care, which includes biologic, holistic practices focusing on the whole body's health. They no longer need to visit an outside specialist.

Dr. Fow at Studio Z Dental

Dr. Fow received his doctorate in Colorado at the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine. In addition, he has advanced surgical training in several complex aspects of dentistry, including dental implant surgery, periodontal surgery, endodontics (root canals), and extractions. He is excited to add these skills to the already strong team of dentists at Studio Z Dental.

Dr. Fow trained in the biologic practices used at Studio Z Dental, including oxygen ozone therapy, biologic extractions, platelet rich fibrin, and ceramic implants.

It is exceptional to receive all of these dental procedures under one roof. By adding a surgeon to the team, our patients will enjoy greater convenience and continuity of care.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Fow to the team!

Contact: Wendy at 303-802-4313

