Surgeon ordered to not remove teenager's breasts

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On Nov 3 a Vancouver Supreme Court judge issued a Without Notice injunction ordering cosmetic surgeon Dr. Daniel Mckee to not remove the breasts of a teenage girl who wants to be regarded as male. The girl's mother also sued her daughter's general partitioner Dr. Andrea Szewchuk for prescribing testosterone without seeking her guardianship permission. The court forbids mentioning the name of the mother or child. It is believed to be the first such order of its kind in Canada. On Nov 13 lawyers for the doctors will apply to hide their clients from public view by anonymizing their names.

The mother A.M. has expressed her concerns:

"I am appalled by the lack of any clinical standards and medical protocols that permit doctors to give gender changing steroids and mastectomies to traumatized teenage girls caught up ion a fad who wish they were boys.

"I am shocked the government through TransCare BC supports such unscientific and very risky experimentation. There is little evidence the irreversible treatment lessons gender dysphoria or reduces the 19 times normal suicide rate.

"It is outrageous the SOGI 1 2 3 school program pushes these depressed and anxiety ridden girls to gender change clinics when what they need is psychiatric care.

"Worst of all the law lets it all be kept secret from parents.

"Why is the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia permitting this?"

"The mother needs to see all of the protocols that led to the two non specialist doctors coming to the conclusion that what they intended to do is in the best interest of the child." — Carey Linde, lawyer for the mother

