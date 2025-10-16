PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Emilio Justo today announced the release of his debut solo book, The Power of Pause: Mastering Delayed Gratification for Success , now available in print and audiobook formats.

In an age when instant gratification rules and the average person checks their phone more than 140 times a day, Dr. Justo invites readers to do the unthinkable: stop. His book offers a timely antidote to the chaos of modern life, providing a science-backed roadmap to mastering patience as the ultimate pathway to freedom, resilience, and lasting achievement.

Surgeon, Speaker, Storyteller: Dr. Emilio Justo Champions Patience in a World That Won’t Wait as He Announces the Launch of His New Book

A renowned ophthalmologist, cosmetic surgeon, and two-time TEDx speaker based in Phoenix, Dr. Justo weaves neuroscience, psychology, and personal storytelling to show how small, deliberate pauses can yield extraordinary results. His journey from Cuban refugee to earning his medical degree at just 23 reflects the discipline and perspective he now shares with readers eager to reclaim focus and fulfillment in a culture of constant distraction.

"The pause isn't about inaction; it's about intention," says Dr. Justo. "Every great success in life begins with the decision to delay gratification. When we stop reacting to every impulse and instead act with awareness, we reclaim control over our future. That's when peace, purpose, and prosperity start to align."

Through both insight and practical strategy, The Power of Pause: Mastering Delayed Gratification for Success presents patience not as passivity but as power—a daily practice that transforms ambition into achievement and restlessness into results.

Highlights of the book include:

A clear, science-backed roadmap for transforming knee-jerk reactions into purposeful, measured responses.

Three actionable steps to strengthen your "patience muscle" through simple, repeatable daily habits.

Real-world stories of grit and resilience that reveal how delayed gratification shapes character and lasting success.

Fresh insights from leading thinkers who attribute their greatest breakthroughs to the discipline of waiting well.

Experts in a variety of fields have praised Dr. Justo's message for its clarity, wisdom, and timeliness.

"Emilio provides us with an uncommon gift: perspective," says John A. Tarantino, TEDx speaker and #1 Global TEDx 2023 honoree. "His clearly reasoned views on the importance of delayed gratification are backed up with real-world examples, from our survival instincts to the modern challenge of raising a family. He doesn't preach; he teaches through patience and powerful reminders that lasting happiness cannot be rushed."Ruben Mesa, MD, President of Atrium Health Levine Cancer and Vice Dean at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, adds, "Dr. Emilio Justo has distilled his 'secret sauce' of passion, purpose, and discipline—the same formula that has fueled his success in innovation at the Arizona Eye Institute. From his first TEDx talk to this powerful written blueprint, The Power of Pause is a must-read for anyone striving for sustainable excellence."

As mental resilience, mindfulness, and sustainable success grow more essential in both business and personal life, Dr. Justo's message resonates at the right moment. The Power of Pause is more than a book; it is a movement toward slowing down to move forward.

The Power of Pause: Mastering Delayed Gratification for Success is available now in print and audiobook formats at dremiliojusto.com/book.

