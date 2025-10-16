SurgePays Announces Sequential Revenue Growth of Over 60% for Q3 and Affirms 2026 Revenue Guidance of $225 Million

Focused execution across multiple revenue channels with Lifeline providing the quickest path to near-term profitability and ClearLine SaaS platform, fintech top-up, LinkUp, and MVNE services fueling 2026+ expansion

The Company estimates revenue for Q3 2025 to increase sequentially over 60%

BARTLETT, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a wireless and point-of-sale technology company, today announces estimated sequential revenue growth of over 60% for the third quarter of 2025. The Company is also providing shareholders with an update outlining its growth strategy, multi-vertical revenue model, and long-term vision to scale its distribution platform.

"SurgePays is executing across a multi-channel growth platform – Lifeline (subsidized), LinkUp Mobile (prepaid), HERO (MVNE wholesale), prepaid top-up, and ClearLine SaaS point-of-sale. There are synergies between each of these revenue channels, not isolated initiatives, that together strengthen with every subscriber, transaction, and retailer added to the SurgePays ecosystem. We believe our strength lies in our ability to combine cutting-edge technology with a nationwide retail distribution network, bringing telecom and financial products directly to underserved communities where people live and shop. This powerful combination of technology and retail gives us a sustainable competitive advantage and positions us as a long-term leader in a large total addressable market that is very difficult to replicate," stated Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of SurgePays.

Mr. Cox continued, "Our experienced team has been strategically investing and building since 2022 on integration with AT&T, operational infrastructure/technology, and talent. Today, the platform and development of distribution, technology, and new products are well established, supporting multiple high-margin revenue streams for years of sustained growth. This synergy generates recurring revenue, provides competitive advantages that are extremely difficult to replicate, and lays the foundation for significant year-over-year growth. During ACP, we successfully executed at scale, generating over $240 million in revenue, with significant cash flow, and demonstrated our ability to move quickly and execute effectively. We believe our opportunity now is significantly larger than the solo channel ACP run and is more scalable, sustainable, and de-risked. As previously outlined in quarterly updates, a portion of our projected growth is master distributors' projections and commitments from MVNO partners. These partners are committed and incentivized to achieve impactful active and ongoing LinkUp subscribers in 2026. While these agreements and ramp take time to fully integrate, they provide predictable additions to our recurring subscriber base—giving us strong visibility. While we believe Lifeline will certainly be the accelerator of growth in the short term, we have full confidence that our other revenue streams will scale quickly in 2026. Therefore, we remain confident in our 2026 revenue guidance of $225 million."

Update Across Each of SurgePays' Five Revenue Growth Drivers

1. Lifeline Wireless (Subsidized)

Permanent federal program since 1985, with bipartisan support and state-level add-ons.

Street team and online marketing and distribution model with over 125,000 subscribers so far.

Online Model: Lower CAC, SIM-only enrollment; $9.25/month federal reimbursement.

Street Team in higher subsidy states: Higher CAC, which includes commissions and a smartphone, but higher profitability per subscriber more closely resembles the ACP profitability model.

Unlike temporary programs, it remains fully funded and unaffected by the current government shutdown, providing SurgePays with a stable, predictable recurring revenue base.

2. LinkUp Mobile (Prepaid)

Affordable prepaid wireless (U.S., Mexico, Canada).

Phone-in-a-Box: A grab-and-go kit for convenience stores; includes a smartphone, SIM, and 30-day service — a lead product for retail expansion.

Over 75,000 recurring subscribers (SIMs) already active.

Distribution potential through 9,000+ stores.

We believe we are positioned to scale significantly in 2026 with recurring, unsubsidized revenue.

3. Prepaid Wireless Top-Up (Fintech POS Platform)

3 rd party wireless "top-ups" transacted at the register in community stores on the SurgePays network

party wireless "top-ups" transacted at the register in community stores on the SurgePays network Revenue grew from ~$1M to $5M/month in a little over one year.

Point of Sale (POS) Platform processes wireless top-ups, debit reloads, and wireless activations.

Creates daily recurring transactions and upsell opportunities for LinkUp and ClearLine.

4. HERO MVNE Services (B2B Enablement)

"Wireless company in a box": airtime, SIM provisioning, billing, CRM, and support.

Scales as partners grow — predictable wholesale revenue.

Enabled by AT&T integration and the El Salvador operations center.

3 fully integrated MVNOs on the platform.

Successful All Wireless and Prepaid Expo in August with the expectation to onboard and integrate new HERO clients over the next 3-6 months.

5. ClearLine (SaaS Marketing Platform)

Customer Engagement Tools: Stand sign with QR/NFC links to retailer-branded landing pages with offers, coupons, and loyalty programs.

Upsell SaaS Subscription: Unlocks campaign management, analytics, coupon targeting, and loyalty integrations.

Pilot Program: Active in 17 Market Basket locations; expansion expected in 2026.

Scalable Market: Hundreds of thousands of potential retailers beyond convenience stores — from tire shops, food trucks, restaurants, and salons.

Mr. Cox continued, "SurgePays is no longer building the foundation — the foundation is built. Now it's about execution, scale, and growth. Our immediate goal is to achieve profitability with minimal impact on the cap table and dilution. After consulting with stakeholders, consultants, and the board, management developed a strategic and methodical growth plan that would reduce the immediate cash needs and also lessen dependency on a single revenue channel. As we strive to transition from a micro-cap to a small-cap company, dilution and stock performance are always factored into our decisions, since we are shareholders too. In August and September, we deliberately moderated sales to secure additional inventory on more favorable terms and adapt to tariffs, refine operational efficiencies, and enhance systems, with the expectation of scaling up again in October. Almost a pulse growth model, allowing revenue paid in arrears to come in, while meticulously managing cash flow. While this deliberate decision slowed our growth during the third quarter compared to our original expectations, we still experienced over 60% sequential revenue growth. Our strategy is executing precisely according to plan, and nothing has changed — only the timing. I am confident that we will face unexpected challenges, but we have a highly skilled team that is well-equipped to navigate this industry. We are well-positioned to continue this strategy through the remainder of 2025, heading into 2026. We've proven we can move fast, and with our diversified platform and competitive moat, we are uniquely positioned to deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value."

Outlook:

SurgePays estimates its revenue for the third quarter of 2025 to increase sequentially by more than 60%. The Company affirms 2026 full year revenue guidance of $225 million.

This preliminary financial information is not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for this period, and our actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of our financial closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time the closing procedures for the fiscal quarter are completed.

