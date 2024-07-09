SurgePays Appoints Joseph Gomez as Vice President of MVNO Operations

Former AT&T senior executive to spearhead delivery of innovative wireless products and services in value market segment

BARTLETT, Tenn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Gomez, a senior telecommunications industry executive with extensive experience in sales, marketing, and business development, has been appointed vice president of MVNO Operations for SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved.

In his role, a new position within the company, he will be responsible for driving the company's mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) strategy with a focus on market share growth.

Previously, Mr. Gomez served for more than 18 years as a senior executive for AT&T, leading strategic initiatives, developing partnerships, and overseeing national sales and distribution channels.

"Joe is recognized in the telecommunications industry as a trusted advisor with an innate ability to build strong relationships and create innovative strategies that enhance the customer experience, drive revenue growth, and optimize operational efficiency," said Jeremy Gies, executive vice president of SurgePays. "His immediate focus will be in helping to develop innovative products and services for the value market segment while cultivating deeper relationships with target consumers."

"It's an exciting time to join the SurgePays team just after the company's launch of LinkUp Mobile, a wireless prepaid MVNO," said Mr. Gomez. "My focus will be on accelerating the company's momentum and authentically connecting with customers where they live and work in an effort to help close the digital divide—the gap between people who have access to the internet and digital technology and those who do not. Together, we can serve customers in meaningful ways that deliver value and inspire trust."

Mr. Gomez, who is bilingual in Spanish and English, is a Southern California native who will be based in Los Angeles.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 11,000 convenience stores to provide prepaid wireless and financial technology products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 260,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

