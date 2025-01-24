SurgePays Appoints Mark Garner as Executive Vice President

Industry veteran brings nearly three decades of operational experience to help spearhead the expansion of company initiatives including LinkUp Mobile

BARTLETT, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and wireless telecommunications company, proudly announces the appointment of Mark Garner as executive vice president. Garner, a seasoned corporate operations veteran with nearly 30 years of industry expertise, brings a proven track record of delivering innovation and growth.

Since joining SurgePays in October 2019 as vice president of technology, Garner has been instrumental in driving technological advancements and operational excellence. In his expanded role, he will oversee the integration of SurgePays' platforms—SurgePays, Shockwave and ClearLine—with wireless and financial technology partners globally. Garner will also collaborate closely with internal teams across sales, marketing, accounting, programming and contractors to ensure seamless alignment with the Company's ambitious short- and long-term objectives.

"Mark's strategic vision and operational expertise are vital as we continue to scale our business and pursue our transformative objectives," said Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of SurgePays. "His extensive experience, including launching prepaid wireless campaigns and managing high-growth startups, make him an invaluable leader for our team. Mark is spearheading the direct integration with AT&T and leading the multifaceted launch of LinkUp Mobile, our own prepaid wireless brand. With multiple revenue channels launching simultaneously, we're confident in his ability to make decisive, informed decisions under pressure."

Before joining SurgePays, Garner served as vice president of operations at ECS Prepaid, where he played a pivotal role in enabling merchant partners to offer prepaid cellular top-ups, activations and other financial services. SurgePays acquired ECS Prepaid in 2019 to expand its portfolio of financial services and capabilities for its rapidly growing network of independent convenience stores. Garner's expertise has been key to successfully integrating partners and vendors into SurgePays' platform ecosystem.

"My business style has always been hands-on and entrepreneurial with a focus on day-to-day engagement and reacting quickly to market changes," said Garner. "Working within SurgePays will enable close coordination with our team's daily efforts and have a greater impact on our business results and drive continued growth."

Garner has a Bachelor of Science from Missouri State University. He and his wife Sydney reside in Springfield, Missouri, and have one son who attends college nearby. They are active volunteers in their community and enjoy outdoor pursuits at their lake house, including boating and hiking.

