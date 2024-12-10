SurgePays' ClearLine Marketing Platform Integrates with Clover Point of Sale System

BARTLETT, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) has fully integrated its ClearLine software marketing platform with Clover's powerful point-of-sale (POS) system, bringing cutting-edge marketing tools to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and allowing them to elevate customer engagement and loyalty.

The strategic integration creates a unique opportunity for independent sales organizations (ISOs) already offering Clover payment solutions. By including ClearLine in their service bundles, ISOs can deliver added value to merchants and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

Unlocking New Marketing Power for SMBs

With ClearLine's innovative marketing technology integrated into Clover's POS terminals, merchants can now:

Engage Customers Effectively: Use Clover's customer-facing screens to promote targeted offers, encourage social media interaction and collect feedback at checkout.

Simplify Marketing Efforts: Manage and launch campaigns easily from ClearLine's centralized dashboard including QR codes, NFC interactions and digital coupons.

Automate Marketing Actions: Based on customer preferences and sales data, trigger personalized promotions, loyalty reminders and upsell opportunities.

Leverage QR Code Technology: Include location-specific QR codes on receipts that link to branded pages for rewards, reviews and exclusive offers.

Build and Retain Customer Loyalty: Create loyalty programs and personalized rewards to deepen customer relationships and drive repeat business.

"Our integration with Clover expands ClearLine's reach, equipping ISOs with tools to grow our national footprint of merchants together," said Derron Winfrey, Executive VP of Sales at SurgePays. "Clover has one of the largest ISO sales forces in the country, and we believe utilizing a nationwide network of ISOs is the most effective distribution method for scaling ClearLine sales and revenue growth. We aim to help businesses move beyond payment processing to create lasting connections with their customers right at the point of sale."

Empowering ISOs to Deliver More Value

For ISOs, this integration is a significant step forward. ClearLine's tools provide ISOs with:

Stronger Merchant Acquisition: Attract new merchants by offering advanced marketing capabilities alongside POS solutions.

Improved Merchant Retention: Support merchants' growth with unique tools that help them connect with customers, increase revenues and foster loyalty.

New Revenue Opportunities: Add ClearLine's subscription and marketing services to their offerings, creating additional income streams.

Accelerating ClearLine's Market Expansion

"By strategically de-linking ClearLine software from its hardware, we have unleashed a transformative growth opportunity for the brand," said Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of SurgePays. "Today's announcement with Clover, coupled with our recent partnerships with PAX Technology and LANDI Global, marks a pivotal moment. These developments catapult ClearLine's potential installed base from thousands, within the SurgePays retail partner infrastructure, to millions – dramatically expanding our reach and positioning ClearLine as a potential force in the marketplace."

Shaping the Future Beyond Transactions

Today's SMBs are demanding more than just payment solutions—they require tools to thrive in a competitive world. The ClearLine-Clover partnership delivers on this need, equipping businesses with seamless, integrated marketing solutions to enhance customer engagement and retention. This collaboration demonstrates ClearLine's dedication to helping businesses grow while empowering ISOs to lead and grow with innovation that redefines market value.

About Clover

Clover, a leader in point-of-sale systems, provides SMBs with secure, reliable, and intuitive tools for managing payments and business operations. With a focus on innovation and integration, Clover helps businesses thrive in today's fast-paced retail environment.

About ClearLine

SurgePays' ClearLine comprehensive marketing platform is designed to simplify in-store and point-of-sale customer engagement. From smart QR codes to NFC-enabled interactions, ClearLine equips merchants with the tools to manage campaigns, content and customer data across multiple channels—all from a single, unified dashboard.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. provides prepaid wireless and point-of-sale platform services in underserved communities utilizing convenience stores, bodegas, and other neighborhood stores. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

