SurgePays Establishes Strategic Agreement with AT&T

Agreement with AT&T Enables SurgePays to Offer Full Range of Mobile Wireless, Voice, Data and Messaging Services on the Nation's Largest Wireless Network

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecommunications company, has executed an agreement with AT&T enabling SurgePays to offer mobile wireless, voice, data and messaging services.

The multi-year mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreement allows SurgePays to provide its wireless customers with fast, reliable and secure 4G LTE and 5G wireless services from AT&T, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, with a wireless network covering more than 99% of all Americans in North America.

"We believe this collaboration with AT&T, the nation's premier provider of wireless and broadband services and a globally recognized telecommunications leader, is transformative for SurgePays," said Chairman and CEO Brian Cox. "The teams have been working diligently for months to lay the foundation for what will be the core of our wireless product offerings. Once service integration with AT&T is complete, we will be able to provide services on a network that our customers can depend on to stay securely connected, whether they are existing SurgePays customers or new ones coming to us through our convenience store distribution channel, operation centers or online. Couple that with future growth of our brands and services – plus our new ability to support aspiring MVNOs who want to grow with us – and you begin to sense the meaningful new business opportunities that we believe will be created for our company and our shareholders."

With this new AT&T agreement, SurgePays can empower other companies to provide high-quality MVNO wireless services. Additionally, this agreement enables expansion into new segments and business channels in underserved and rural communities. SurgePays' extensive network of convenience stores, bodegas and neighborhood locations ensure products are accessible where customers live, shop and work. By offering prepaid wireless and financial products at lower prices – thanks to SurgePays' ownership of the transaction platform for processing, activations and top-ups – the company captures a significant market segment with a high demand for affordable solutions.

"Back in July, we announced the hiring and appointment of Joseph Gomez as vice president of MVNO Operations," added Cox. "Joe had served AT&T for decades leading strategic initiatives, developing partnerships and overseeing national sales and distribution channels. He has wasted no time in following through on his charge of driving our MVNO strategy with a focus on market share growth."

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. provides prepaid wireless and point-of-sale platform services in underserved communities utilizing convenience stores, bodegas, and other neighborhood stores. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

