SurgePays Expands Merchant Capabilities with LANDI Global Partnership

New Integration Enables Advanced ClearLine-powered Tools, Seamless Wireless Activations and Expanded Solutions for Merchants Nationwide

BARTLETT, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecommunications company, announces an innovative integration with LANDI Global, including the versatile LANDI M20 handheld devices. This collaboration between SurgePays and LANDI Global transforms how merchants connect with customers by seamlessly integrating advanced technology into SurgePays' enhanced portal leveraging the ClearLine Application.

Expanding Merchant Empowerment

Through this partnership, SurgePays merchants can now expand the power of LANDI Global's state-of-the-art devices to manage solutions such as top-ups, bill payments and more. The LANDI M20 mobile solution is built for versatility and ease.

This integration sets the stage for transformative new capabilities:

This integration sets the stage for transformative new capabilities:





Merchants can utilize the ClearLine app to enhance customer engagement at the point of sale, offering advanced features such as QR codes, NFC-enabled interactions and data-driven customer insights. Enhanced SurgePays App: Merchants gain expanded access to our complete suite of products and cutting-edge marketing tools, enabling seamless delivery of Lifeline and our wireless programs while fostering customer loyalty and business growth.

"We are driven by a relentless obsession with innovation and seamless partner integration, increasing the compatibility of our platform giving us more opportunities to grow our national network of stores," said Nate Moshkovich, VP of Product at SurgePays. "Our partnership with LANDI Global represents a significant step forward by empowering merchants to better serve their communities while unlocking new revenue opportunities."

LANDI's Dedication to Advancing Merchant Solutions

"Partnering with SurgePays aligns perfectly with LANDI's ambition to empower businesses through transformative technology," said Russell Harty, Managing Director at LANDI Global North America. "Integrating SurgePays' portal with LANDI's M20, combined with ClearLine's cutting-edge tools, represents a giant leap forward in creating seamless, innovative merchant experiences."

Scaling Impact Nationwide

This collaboration amplifies SurgePays' mission to bridge gaps in access to vital services. Merchants utilizing LANDI Global solutions can streamline operations, deliver Lifeline offers (where available) and enhance customer experiences with precision and ease. The result is a stronger merchant network, improved customer satisfaction and unlocked growth potential.

About LANDI Global

LANDI is a global provider of advanced merchant solutions, offering innovative offerings to businesses worldwide. With a focus on reliability, performance, and user-friendliness, LANDI empowers merchants to meet the demands of modern commerce with ease.

For more information about this integration and the future of SurgePays and ClearLine on LANDI Global, visit www.landiglobal.com/ or contact Chantelle Benesh, Head of Marketing (NAR) at [email protected]

About ClearLine

SurgePays' ClearLine comprehensive marketing platform is designed to simplify in-store and point-of-sale customer engagement. From smart QR codes to NFC-enabled interactions, ClearLine equips merchants with the tools to manage campaigns, content and customer data across multiple channels—all from a single, unified dashboard.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. provides prepaid wireless and point-of-sale platform services in underserved communities utilizing convenience stores, bodegas, and other neighborhood stores. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

