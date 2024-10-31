SurgePays Opens Dedicated Sales and Operations Center in El Salvador

Supports Enhanced Growth Across Core Business Segments

BARTLETT, Tenn. and SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecommunications company, has officially opened its new, dedicated sales operations facility in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The new facility marks a significant upgrade to the company's decade-long strategy of utilizing outsourced centers and reflects its focus on enhancing customer relationships to maximize sales opportunities.

Exterior view of SurgePays new dedicated sales and operations center in El Salvador

SurgePays Chairman and CEO Brian Cox commented, "We want to control the customer experience. This new sales and operations center is a cornerstone of our strategy to ramp up our four primary revenue channels with cross-trained sales and support reps. Our strategy of growing our revenue through symbiotically scaling LinkUp Mobile wireless prepaid, government-subsidized wireless service, prepaid wireless top-up and our ClearLine point-of-sale technology relies heavily on our ability to provide excellent support to the convenience stores and retailers offering our products."

The state-of-the-art facility, located in San Salvador, is designed to support up to 250 employees and offers a fully integrated space that combines sales operations, technology development, customer service, retailer support and back-office functions to support anticipated growth.

"The new facility is an operational hub that we believe can harness sales momentum to maximize upselling our entire product suite to every store that carries our products. Our sales efforts at this facility are just ramping up now, and we are already seeing over 3,000 new wireless subscribers a day and prepaid top-up sales of over $2.2 million a month. We expect the new facility to continue to open new potential revenue streams, which we believe will cause revenue to increase exponentially in the next three months," added Cox.

Planning for the facility began over a year ago as part of SurgePays' preparation for anticipated growth. The company has successfully transitioned nearly 100 long-term employees, previously engaged through third-party outsourcing, to full-time corporate roles at the new facility. This seasoned team brings a wealth of experience and continuity to SurgePays' sales operations, and it is now positioned to support the company's ambitious growth and product rollouts. As full-time employees, they now benefit from SurgePays' comprehensive benefits package, which fosters enhanced morale and commitment through positive energy and teamwork.

