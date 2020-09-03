Surgere - Taking Collaboration to a New Level

CLEVELAND, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgere, a leader in advanced Supply Chain management solutions, based in Cleveland, OH, today announced the launch of a new service model, Accelerate. The new model, designed to work in partnership with our client's supply chain community, will make it easier to approve and fund supply chain innovations. The cost of complete enhancements to current supply chain management processes has been prohibitive due to budget concerns. "We focus on win-win client partnerships. Offering options through our Accelerate program will move projects from a capital expenditure to a service-based program model, assisting key decision-makers with program funding and approvals,'' said William Wappler, President and CEO of Surgere. "It significantly lessens the upfront cost for digitalization and technology at the program's initiation, converting it to a monthly service fee, thereby pulling forward their ROI," he added. Surgere believes in today's environment; collaboration and creativity are vital in moving successful improvement projects forward. Staying competitive in the marketplace is challenging across all industries--Surgere understands those challenges well. The Accelerate program is designed to remove financial barriers, allowing new initiatives to immediately flourish rising to competitive challenges.

In conjunction with the Accelerate program's launch, Surgere is also pleased to announce a funding agreement with Advantage Capital. "Surgere's automotive presence and the resulting community's collaboration has been second to none," said Michael Wappler, Vice President of Sales. "Our growth has been substantial, and our ability to continue our expansion through the Accelerate program will be greatly aided by the Advantage funding," added Michael. Surgere's continued expansion within the Automotive sector, as well as other vertical markets, adds tremendous value across the globe, solving new supply chain challenges every day.

Surgere, a leading technology company specializing in sensor-based science, provides never before seen accuracy and visibility throughout the supply chain. Surgere's patented technology & proprietary software empowers the world's leading brands with unparalleled end-to-end supply chain analytics, high-fidelity data, and sensor-based solutions. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with offices in Mexico and Japan, Surgere delivers solutions that bring together multiple forms of sensor-based science to "see" inventory with an unmatched 99.9% accuracy, thereby mapping the entire supply chain and identifying weaknesses and opportunities for improvement in real-time. Visit us at www.surgere.com . For more information, contact Heidi Smith at [email protected]

SOURCE Surgere

