Surgere Announces Sponsorship Of Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama's Fan Zone

The Surgere Fan Zone (#FansofInnovation) contains the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama's Workforce Development Center, all corporate hospitality venues, vendors for racing merchandise and food, the IndyCar Fan Village, Bud's Best Ferris Wheel, and the Honda product display area. This represents the second major sponsorship for Surgere in Alabama in the past year, with the company having sponsored the Southern Automotive Conference Innovation Zone in October 2017.

"We're investing in Alabama because we believe in its rising position in the global automotive industry," said Surgere President and CEO William Wappler. "Alabama has become a key state for our company's current and future client base both here and across the Deep South. On the business side, the major auto manufacturers are uniting around our data ecosystem for tracking packaging and parts. On the community side, we're a believer in workforce development and investing back into the communities where we operate.

"Of course, the main reason for the Surgere Fan Zone is for people to have fun. Just coming out to celebrate the ultimate racing vehicles on the planet, with families, friends and sunshine – what could be better than that," Wappler said.

Surgere has become increasingly involved with Alabama's automotive scene in the last several years, with membership in the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Alliance (AAMA) and its investment in the Southern Automotive Conference. "Supporting our clients and strategic partners and associations also means caring about what they care about. And we also like Honda's passion in developing the workforce in the greater Birmingham region and beyond," Wappler said.

In its ninth year, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by America's First is a signature event on the INDYCAR circuit. The 2.38-mile road course, with 17 flowing turns and 80 feet of elevation change, challenges drivers and engineers unlike any other track on the circuit.

Surgere, based in Green, Ohio, is the industry leader in providing visibility and control within the automotive industry's supply chain (RFID and sensor-based location, and advanced data analytics). Surgere provides clients with advanced visibility, data analytics, and control through each segment of the Automotive Supply Chain —Packaging, Transportation, Yard Management, Finished Vehicles, In-Plant, and Cross-Global. Their clients include major OEMs such as Toyota and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and other industry leaders such as Adient, Cooper Standard, Electrolux, Lear Corporation, MAHLE, North American Lighting, The Timken Company, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics, Whirlpool Corporation, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Yazaki, and many other well-known brands.

