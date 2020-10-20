Surgere Recognized for Significant Employee Growth at 2020 Cascade Capital Business Growth Awards
Oct 20, 2020, 09:30 ET
GREEN, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgere has been recognized for its significant employee growth by the 2020 Cascade Capital Corporation Business Growth Awards. Surgere was chosen as the Established Employee Growth winner above the other companies in the service category for growing their employee numbers by nearly 300%. The awards honor companies that showed significant growth in either sales, employment, innovation, and categories of the like over the last five years. Surgere's revenue has seen similar growth, practically tripling in that time span.
With COVID-19 disrupting the job market and unemployment at a record high, Surgere has still continued to bring many new jobs to the area. In fact, most of Surgere's employee growth has occurred over the past year and a half. Surgere is focused on their passion to enhance the next generation of technical students and empower women in the technology field. Recently, Surgere relocated to a new, larger facility in Summit County. Their continual unrivaled advancement in IoT science produces plans for continued expansion over the next 24 months, providing even more potential job opportunities.
"It is an exciting honor to be the recipient of this award acknowledging employee growth," said President and CEO, William Wappler. "This is not possible without the dedicated team of employees who make Surgere what it is today. I dreamed of a company built around a culture of trust, hard work, integrity, and fun with employees who dedicate their time to clients. Surgere is all about making Raving Fans both with our clients and our employees. This award is a testament to this commitment."
The Cascade Capital Business Growth Awards honor businesses from Summit, Medina, Stark, Portage, Wayne, Ashland, and Holmes counties. Cascade Capital's primary business focus is to provide capital expansion financing to small and mid-sized companies throughout Northeastern Ohio. This year's awards celebration took place virtually due to COVID-19.
About Surgere:
Surgere is a leading technology company specializing in sensor-based science that provides never before seen 99.9% accuracy and wide-spread visibility throughout the Supply Chain. Surgere's patented technology & proprietary software empowers the world's leading brands with unparalleled end-to-end supply chain analytics, high-fidelity data, and sensor-based solutions to "see" inventory.
