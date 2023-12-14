Surgery centers affiliated with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare among only 27 locations recognized nationally for outstanding quality care

Wolf River and Hamilton Eye Institute Surgery Centers earn top national award from The Leapfrog Group

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two surgery centers affiliated with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare are named Leapfrog Top Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). Wolf River and Hamilton Eye Institute Surgery Centers are two of only 27 locations selected nationally for the competitive award. The award is presented by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setter for healthcare safety and quality.

"To be recognized for excelling at safety and quality care during our patients' greatest time of need is the highest praise we could receive," said Gene Cashman, vice president and CEO of Affiliated Services at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. "When our community members make the difficult decision to have surgery, we hope we can offer some peace of mind, knowing that they are receiving the best care in our region. We are so grateful for our physician partners and staff members who are the reason for this accolade."

The quality of patient care across many areas of ASC performance is considered in identifying award winners, including staffing, patient experience, hand hygiene, surgical checklist protocols and error prevention. The Wolf River and Hamilton Eye Institute Surgery Centers are co-owned with other entities.

The Leapfrog Top ASC Award is modeled after the prestigious Leapfrog Top Hospital award, which every Methodist Le Bonheur adult hospital won straight As for a second time this fall. Children's hospitals are not included in the rankings.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, which helps consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn and sign up for our newsletter.

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

