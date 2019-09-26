Surgical Affiliates and Banner Lassen Medical Center Announce Partnership to Enhance Orthopedic Surgical Care

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Affiliates, a leading provider of emergency in-house trauma, orthopedic, neurosurgery and general surgical services for hospital systems, has announced its partnership with Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville, Calif. The partnership will enhance emergency orthopedic services at Banner Lassen by providing comprehensive, 24/7 emergency orthopedic surgical services.

Through its partnership with Surgical Affiliates, Banner Lassen Medical Center joins a growing number of hospitals nationwide implementing a surgical hospitalist model of care that ensures delivery of exceptional, round-the-clock emergency surgical services.

"We're extremely pleased to once again be offering comprehensive orthopedic care in the community," said Banner Lassen CEO Sandy Dugger. "Our new team of orthopedic surgeons will provide residents with convenient access to orthopedic medical appointments, consultations, planned surgeries and emergency surgeries at our hospital."

Surgical Affiliates will provide an enhanced array of surgical services including a dedicated, on-duty team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons providing 24/7 emergency surgical care to patients entering the emergency room; this experienced team will also provide care for in-house orthopedic emergencies and inpatient orthopedic consultations. In addition, a fully staffed follow-up clinic will offer post-discharge care to patients through their recovery. Patients will also have access to comprehensive outpatient orthopedic services at the Banner Health Clinic, provided by the highly credentialed team of surgeons.

"The exceptional group of leaders and providers at Banner Lassen has allowed us to implement our team in record time and speaks to their underlying commitment to this community – and to us as a partner – in delivering orthopedic surgery care to the Susanville community," said Surgical Affiliates President and CEO Lynette Scherer, MD, FACS.

The experienced orthopedic team at Banner Lassen will implement evidence-based guidelines in delivering a systematic, personalized approach to care that is a cornerstone of the Surgical Affiliates model. Additionally, Surgical Affiliates will support the orthopedic team with experienced management services to optimize workflow and alleviate administrative responsibilities from the clinical teams.

About Surgical Affiliates

Surgical Affiliates is a national leader in surgical hospitalist care with published, peer-reviewed results in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons that demonstrate how they benefit hospitals, clinicians, and patients by providing quality 24/7 emergency surgical care. The team is comprised of a dynamic group of experienced, board-certified surgeons, healthcare providers, and medical directors. Programs offered provide strategic, structured surgical programs that encompass Acute Care, Trauma, Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics, and fuse with a hospital's ICU, Emergency Department, and Medical Hospitalist Program to ensure quality of care and proper workflow throughout these departments. For more information, visit: www.samgi.com

About Banner Lassen Medical Center

Opened in 1883 as Lassen County Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville, Calif., is a part of Banner Health, a nonprofit healthcare system with 28 hospitals in six states. Banner Lassen offers obstetrics, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, imaging services, rehabilitation services and emergency care. In addition to the hospital campus, Banner also operates three clinics in the Susanville area. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com/Lassen

SOURCE Surgical Affiliates Management Group

Related Links

https://www.samgi.com

