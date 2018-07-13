Surgical Affiliates and Christus Spohn Health System Partnership Enhances Orthopedic Surgical Care

Through its partnership with Surgical Affiliates, Christus Spohn Health System continues its mission of providing high-quality emergency orthopedic surgical care and joins a growing number of health systems on the forefront of the surgical hospitalist model of care that ensures delivery of exceptional, round-the-clock emergency surgical services.

Christus Spohn Health System Market President Justin Doss said the strategic partnership with Surgical Affiliates allows Christus Spohn to continue delivering high-quality care while expanding regional services to include 24/7 orthopedic coverage and supporting transfers into the region from outlying facilities. "We're focused on developing new programs such as this to provide our patients with the highest level of care available," said Doss, who provides leadership for strategic operations in a 12-county region.

The enhanced surgical services provided by Surgical Affiliates will equip both Christus Spohn Hospital South and Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline with a dedicated, on-duty team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons providing 24/7 emergency surgical care to patients entering the Emergency Department as well as care for in-house orthopedic emergencies and inpatient orthopedic consultation. A fully staffed follow-up clinic provided at both locations will offer post-discharge care to patients through their convalescence.

"Our surgicalist model aligns well with Christus Spohn's focus on quality of care, and this new partnership will enhance the experience for both patients and providers," said Bill Behnke, founder of the Behnke Group, who manages all aspects of sales and business development for Surgical Affiliates.

The experienced orthopedic teams will implement evidenced-based guidelines in delivering a systematic, personalized approach to care that is a hallmark of the Surgical Affiliates model. Additionally, Surgical Affiliates will support the orthopedic teams at both hospital locations with experienced management services to optimize workflow and alleviate administrative responsibilities from the clinical teams.

"We are delighted to partner with the Christus system in providing them with a team-based, specialized and regional solution for both trauma and emergency orthopedic surgery," said Surgical Affiliates President and CEO Lynette Scherer, MD, FACS.

About Surgical Affiliates

Surgical Affiliates is a national leader in surgical hospitalist care with published, peer-reviewed results in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons that demonstrate how they benefit hospitals, clinicians, and patients by providing quality 24/7 emergency surgical care. The team is composed of a dynamic group of experienced, board-certified surgeons, healthcare providers, and medical directors. Programs offered provide strategic, structured surgical programs that encompass Acute Care, Trauma, Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics, and fuse with a hospital's ICU, Emergency Department, and Medical Hospitalist Program to ensure quality of care and proper workflow throughout these departments.

