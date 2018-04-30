Surgical Affiliates Announces their Partnership to Expand and Standardize Surgical Offerings in Michigan

Surgical Affiliates and McLaren Northern Michigan are evidence-based organizations that currently provide high-quality emergency and general surgical care for patients living in rural areas. The new partnership will allow McLaren access to Surgical Affiliates' 24/7 surgery services and trauma care expertise while supporting local providers. The new venture will mark Surgical Affiliates' first partnership with a hospital system in Michigan, further extending their leadership and trauma care expertise in the Midwest region.

"Aside from the people, the most exciting thing about partnering with McLaren Northern Michigan is the ability for us to deliver trauma care to an extraordinarily large geographic area, including northern lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula," said Chief Medical Officer of Surgical Affiliates, Lynette Scherer, MD, FACS. "The services at McLaren Northern Michigan rival those seen in large, Level 2 Trauma Centers – that's inspiring!"

In today's health care system, there is a growing demand for experienced general and trauma surgeons who are available and willing to attend to patients at any time during the day or night. Despite this growing need, there is high demand for surgeons available to answer on-call cases. To address this need, Surgical Affiliates offers a systematic structure of physician management protocols designed to enhance care by providing 'round-the-clock specialty surgical solutions in acute care, neurosurgery, orthopedic, and trauma.

McLaren Northern Michigan is a 202-bed, regional referral center located in Petoskey, MI, designated to provide the residents in 22 counties with access to advanced specialty care and the best resources available. The new partnership with Surgical Affiliates will help the system expand its services in emergency trauma surgery and help foster McLaren's capability to care for more patients.

About Surgical Affiliates

Surgical Affiliates is a national leader in surgical hospitalist care with published, peer-reviewed results in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons that demonstrate how they benefit hospitals, clinicians, and patients by providing quality 24/7 emergency surgical care. The team is made up of a dynamic group of experienced, board-certified surgeons, healthcare providers, and medical directors. Programs offered provide strategic, structured surgical programs that encompass Acute Care, Trauma, Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics, and fuse with a hospital's ICU, Emergency Department, and Medical Hospitalist Program to ensure quality of care and proper workflow throughout these departments.

