Surgical Affiliates Helps St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital Achieve Healthgrades' Excellence Award in General Surgery

SLCH, a member of the Montefiore Health System with campuses in both Newburgh and Cornwall, NY, achieved this recognition as a result of its entire general surgery service, of which Surgical Affiliates' acute care and trauma surgery programs are a large part. By employing a dedicated 24-hour team of specialized emergency and trauma surgeons, Surgical Affiliates works collaboratively with members of the SLCH team to standardize emergency general surgical care, eliminate supply waste and workflow inefficiencies, and helps reduce overall complications and mortality.

Healthgrades' recognition of SLCH as the top 10% in the nation for general surgery services and outcomes was based on volume-weighted performance on bowel obstruction, colorectal, esophageal/stomach, gallbladder removal, and small intestine surgeries. Approximately 60% of the weighted score was comprised of in-hospital and 30-day mortality rates, whereas 40% was comprised of in-hospital mortality rates only.

The hospital's low in-hospital and 30-day mortality rates were prime factors associated with award achievement. Overall, the center's performance exceeded the hospital's predicted performance in at least 4 of the 5 procedural cohorts.

According to Lynette Scherer, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer of Surgical Affiliates, "The commitment of SLCH's administration and leadership team allowed us to implement our surgical team who committed to timely delivery of evidence-based emergency care, which as shown here, can lead to better outcomes. We are proud of our general surgery services team at SLCH!"

Surgical Affiliates is a national leader in surgical hospitalist care with published, peer-reviewed results in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons that demonstrates how they benefit hospitals, clinicians, and patients by providing quality 24/7 emergency surgical care. The team is made up of a dynamic group of experienced, board-certified surgeons, healthcare providers, and medical directors. Programs offered provide strategic, structured surgical programs that encompass Acute Care, Trauma, Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics, and fuse with a hospital's ICU, Emergency Department, and Medical Hospitalist Program to ensure quality of care and proper workflow throughout these departments.

