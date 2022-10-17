Surgical Apparel Market to grow by USD 3.04 Bn by 2026, Rise in stringent government regulations to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 17, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the surgical apparel market, operating in the healthcare industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 3.04 billion, at a CAGR of 14.38% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
AD Surgical, Ansell Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dynarex Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Owens and Minor Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Priontex, and Synergy Medical Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
The rise in stringent government regulations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Technical challenges and the growing stringency of regulatory policies might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.
Based on geographic segmentation, 37% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the disposable category leads the growth under the type segment.
- Type
- Disposable
- Reusable
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. The rising bacterial infections and hospital-acquired illnesses would support the growth of the surgical apparel market in North America. Buy Sample Report.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The surgical apparel market report covers the following areas:
- Surgical Apparel Market Size
- Surgical Apparel Market Trends
- Surgical Apparel Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rise in stringent government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the Surgical Apparel Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical apparel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the surgical apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the surgical apparel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the surgical apparel market, vendors
Surgical Apparel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.38%
Market growth 2022-2026
$3.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AD Surgical, Ansell Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dynarex Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Owens and Minor Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Priontex, and Synergy Medical Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AD Surgical
- Ansell Ltd.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Dynarex Corp.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Owens and Minor Inc.
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Priontex
- Synergy Medical Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
