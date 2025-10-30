Surgical Automations Announces Closing of $3.4 Million Oversubscribed Seed Round

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Automations, a stealth-mode surgical-robotics company leveraging AI and automation to transform gastrointestinal endoscopy, announced the closing of its $3.4 million oversubscribed seed round, completed earlier this year. The round was co-led by Dr. Fred Moll, founder of Intuitive Surgical ($ISRG), and TurboStart, a Bengaluru, India–based cross-border venture-capital firm.

"Surgical robotics is entering a new era where automation and intelligence are poised to transform clinical care," said Dr. Fred Moll, co-lead investor. "Surgical Automations is pursuing one of the most important opportunities in endoscopy, combining bold innovation with the pragmatism needed to bring meaningful change to patient care."

Surgical Automations is developing the Vāsuki Robotic System, a next-generation platform for upper and lower GI diagnostic and interventional procedures. Operating largely in stealth, the company has advanced breakthroughs in robotics, advanced sensing, and AI-driven automated navigation—technologies that automate critical steps of endoscopic procedures such as colonoscopy, providing unprecedented vision and control to the gastroenterologist. Its mission is to make GI screening safer, faster, and easier for endoscopists by simplifying procedures and elevating precision.

"Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths, yet the screening experience remains painful, inconsistent, and underserved by technology," said Ganesh Raju, Founder of TurboStart. "We backed Surgical Automations because they're re-imagining this from first principles with the right blend of AI, robotics, and regulatory clarity. This team's deep domain insight aligns with our thesis of backing global deep-tech for human health."

In addition to institutional investors, the round drew several physicians and individual members from community organizations including the Rajput Association of North America (RANA), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Alumni Association of North Texas, and the Maharana Association of North America.

"Surgical Automations exemplifies the kind of global, deep-technology innovation that advances human health while being headquartered in North Texas," said Dr. Srinivas 'Benne' Bette, Founder of the IIT Entrepreneur Advisor Network.

The company continues to operate in stealth as it advances the Vāsuki Robotic System toward pre-clinical validation and first-in-human studies.

About Surgical Automations

Surgical Automations (AutoSurg Inc.), headquartered in Dallas, TX is developing the Vāsuki Robotic System, a next-generation endoscopy platform integrating advanced sensors, robotics, and AI-driven automated navigation to automate complex steps in upper and lower GI endoscopy and improve global access to high-quality care.

Media Contact:

Ritambhara Chauhan

[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Surgical Automations