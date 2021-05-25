Surgical Care Coalition Applauds Confirmation of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as CMS Administrator

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surgical Care Coalition (SCC) released the following statements after the confirmation of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

David B. Hoyt, MD, FACS, American College of Surgeons Executive Director said: "The Surgical Care Coalition congratulates Chiquita Brooks-LaSure for her successful confirmation as CMS Administrator. With decades of experience on the frontlines of health policy, Ms. Brooks-LaSure is a tireless advocate for improving health equity and access to quality care. Surgeons across the country look forward to working with CMS leadership and the entire Biden-Harris administration on advocating for patients and improving access to high-quality surgical care."

John K. Ratliff, MD, FAANS, Chair of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Washington Committee said: "Chiquita Brooks-LaSure has a track record of addressing our nation's most significant health care challenges. Her deep experience and commitment to improving health care on behalf of patients are needed as our country faces many significant health care policy decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

