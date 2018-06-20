Surgical Drainage Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Overview
Surgical drainage devices are equipment that drain excess fluid or air from the operation site or wound so that the risk of formation of hematoma is reduced and wound healing process is accelerated. Lack of clinical knowledge and expertise and product recall are likely to restrain the global surgical drainage devices market during the forecast period.
The global surgical drainage devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, application, end-user, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global surgical drainage devices market.
Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Key Segments
Based on product type, the global surgical drainage devices market has been classified into active drainage and passive drainage.In terms of application, the global market has been segmented into general surgery, orthopedics, thoracic and cardiovascular, obstetrics/gynecology, plastic/reconstructive surgery, and neurosurgery.
Based on end-user, the global surgical drainage devices market has been categorized into hospitals, independent clinics, ASCs (ambulatory surgical centers), and others (home care settings, etc.). The global surgical drainage devices market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players in the region. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global surgical drainage devices market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.Major companies in the global surgical drainage devices market are B.
Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Stryker, Johnson and Johnson, Cardinal Health, REDAX, Smith & Nephew plc, Acelity L.P. Inc., Integra LifeSciences, and Medela AG.
The global surgical drainage devices market has been segmented as follows:
Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market, by Product Type
Active Drainage
Passive Drainage
Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market, by Application
General Surgery
Orthopedics
Thoracic and Cardiovascular
Obstetrics/Gynecology
Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery
Neurosurgery
Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Independent Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
GCC Countries
Rest of Middle East & Africa
