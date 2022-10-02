Surgical Drainage Devices Market to Record a CAGR of 5.14%, 3M Co. and Axiom Medical Consulting LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The surgical drainage devices market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, brand image, service, and distribution of products to compete in the market. The growth of the surgical drainage devices market is attributed to an increase in the number of chronic diseases as well as a rise in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Several vendors are focusing on acquiring small brands to expand their market presence.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026

The surgical drainage devices market size is poised to grow by USD 0.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The surgical drainage devices market report covers the following areas:

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the surgical drainage devices market, including 3M Co., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Axiom Medical Consulting LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cardinal Health Inc, Chimed srl, Cook Medical LLC, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic Plc, QMD, Redax Spa, Sinapi Biomedical, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as Prevena.

The company offers surgical drainage devices such as Prevena. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as C 051 Thorax and S 201 Thorax.

The company offers surgical drainage devices such as C 051 Thorax and S 201 Thorax. Axiom Medical Consulting LLC - The company offers surgical drainage devices for general surgery, pediatric surgery, and plastic surgery.

The company offers surgical drainage devices for general surgery, pediatric surgery, and plastic surgery. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as Silicone channel drains.

The company offers surgical drainage devices such as Silicone channel drains. Bicakcilar Medical Devices - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as suction catheters, tracheal tubes, and reinforced tracheal tubes.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Thoracic And Cardiovascular Surgeries



Neurosurgical Procedures



Abdominal Surgeries



Orthopedics



Other Surgeries

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Clinics

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Rest Of World (ROW)

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the high number of surgeries in ophthalmology. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country in the surgical drainage devices market in North America.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical drainage devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the surgical drainage devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the surgical drainage devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical drainage devices market vendors

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 0.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Axiom Medical Consulting LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cardinal Health Inc, Chimed srl, Cook Medical LLC, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic Plc, QMD, Redax Spa, Sinapi Biomedical, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Neurosurgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Neurosurgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Neurosurgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Neurosurgical procedures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Neurosurgical procedures - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Abdominal surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Abdominal surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Abdominal surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Abdominal surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Abdominal surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Orthopedics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Orthopedics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Other surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Other surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 116: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 117: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 118: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: 3M Co. - Segment focus

11.4 ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 120: ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 121: ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.5 Axiom Medical Consulting LLC

Exhibit 123: Axiom Medical Consulting LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Axiom Medical Consulting LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Axiom Medical Consulting LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 126: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 127: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 128: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 129: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 130: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Bicakcilar Medical Devices

Exhibit 131: Bicakcilar Medical Devices - Overview



Exhibit 132: Bicakcilar Medical Devices - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Bicakcilar Medical Devices - Key offerings

11.8 Cardinal Health Inc

Exhibit 134: Cardinal Health Inc - Overview



Exhibit 135: Cardinal Health Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Cardinal Health Inc - Key news



Exhibit 137: Cardinal Health Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Cardinal Health Inc - Segment focus

11.9 Chimed srl

Exhibit 139: Chimed srl - Overview



Exhibit 140: Chimed srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Chimed srl - Key offerings

11.10 Cook Medical LLC

Exhibit 142: Cook Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings

11.11 Getinge AB

Exhibit 145: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 146: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Getinge AB - Key news



Exhibit 148: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Getinge AB - Segment focus

11.12 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 150: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 153: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

