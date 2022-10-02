Surgical Drainage Devices Market to Record a CAGR of 5.14%, 3M Co. and Axiom Medical Consulting LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Oct 02, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The surgical drainage devices market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, brand image, service, and distribution of products to compete in the market. The growth of the surgical drainage devices market is attributed to an increase in the number of chronic diseases as well as a rise in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Several vendors are focusing on acquiring small brands to expand their market presence.
The surgical drainage devices market size is poised to grow by USD 0.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope
The surgical drainage devices market report covers the following areas:
- Surgical Drainage Devices Market size
- Surgical Drainage Devices Market trends
- Surgical Drainage Devices Market industry analysis
Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the surgical drainage devices market, including 3M Co., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Axiom Medical Consulting LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cardinal Health Inc, Chimed srl, Cook Medical LLC, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic Plc, QMD, Redax Spa, Sinapi Biomedical, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- 3M Co. - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as Prevena.
- ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as C 051 Thorax and S 201 Thorax.
- Axiom Medical Consulting LLC - The company offers surgical drainage devices for general surgery, pediatric surgery, and plastic surgery.
- Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as Silicone channel drains.
- Bicakcilar Medical Devices - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as suction catheters, tracheal tubes, and reinforced tracheal tubes.
Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Application
- Thoracic And Cardiovascular Surgeries
- Neurosurgical Procedures
- Abdominal Surgeries
- Orthopedics
- Other Surgeries
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis
North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the high number of surgeries in ophthalmology. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country in the surgical drainage devices market in North America.
Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical drainage devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the surgical drainage devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the surgical drainage devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical drainage devices market vendors
Surgical Drainage Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 0.61 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.74
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Axiom Medical Consulting LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cardinal Health Inc, Chimed srl, Cook Medical LLC, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic Plc, QMD, Redax Spa, Sinapi Biomedical, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
