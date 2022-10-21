Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market to observe USD 368.22 Mn incremental growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 368.22 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. North America is identified as the dominant market, occupying 41% of the global market share. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries among patients and rising healthcare expenditure are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Our report sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading Sample PDF Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market 2022-2026

Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global surgical drains wound drainage market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The market in focus is driven by the rise in the number of surgeries. However, postoperative complications might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global roti maker market. Buy Report Now

Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global surgical drains wound drainage market is fragmented. The market is moderately competitive and includes both global and local players. The rising cost of surgeries and the increasing demand for surgical products is resulting in an increase in the number of new players. These players are expected to capture a significant share of the market during the forecast period. The market is currently dominated by a few major vendors that hold a majority of the market share.

Technavio identifies AdvaCare Pharma, Angiplast Pvt Ltd, Aspen Surgical Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Medical LLC, Global Medikit Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medix Corp., McKesson Medical Surgical, Medline Industries LP, Ningbo Luke Medical Devices Co. Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd., QMD, Redax Spa, Romsons Scientific and Surgical Pvt. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. as dominant players.

Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global surgical drains wound drainage market is segmented as below:

Type

Active Drains



Passive Drains

The active drains segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Active drains are closed systems that collect fluid into a reservoir. The reservoir prevents the saturation of bandage material, decreases the risk of ascending infection, and limits the exposure of hospital staff or other patients to the contaminated fluid. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America accounted for the largest share of the global surgical clips market in 2021. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various factors such as the growing number of chronic conditions, increasing number of surgical procedures, presence of government insurance and private insurance companies, a growing number of M&As, improving healthcare infrastructure in the US, Canada, and Mexico, and new product launches.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The surgical drains wound drainage market report covers the following areas:

Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical drains wound drainage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the surgical drains wound drainage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the surgical drains wound drainage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical drains wound drainage market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Related Reports:

Global Surgical Pliers Market 2022-2026: Technavio segments the surgical pliers market by type (disposable and reusable) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The market growth will be significant in the disposable segment. North America to have a significant market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Surgical Clips Market 2022-2026: Technavio segments the surgical clips market by end-user (hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgery centers) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Hospitals and clinics are the prime end-users in the market. North America will have a significant share of the market. View Report Snapshot Here

Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 368.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdvaCare Pharma, Angiplast Pvt Ltd, Aspen Surgical Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Medical LLC, Global Medikit Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medix Corp., McKesson Medical Surgical, Medline Industries LP, Ningbo Luke Medical Devices Co. Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd., QMD, Redax Spa, Romsons Scientific and Surgical Pvt. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Active drains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Active drains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Active drains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Active drains - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Active drains - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Passive drains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Passive drains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Passive drains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Passive drains - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passive drains - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 85: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 86: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 87: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 88: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 90: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 91: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 93: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc

Exhibit 95: Cardinal Health Inc - Overview



Exhibit 96: Cardinal Health Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Cardinal Health Inc - Key news



Exhibit 98: Cardinal Health Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Cardinal Health Inc - Segment focus

10.6 ConvaTec Group Plc

Exhibit 100: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: ConvaTec Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: ConvaTec Group Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Cook Medical LLC

Exhibit 104: Cook Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Global Medikit Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Global Medikit Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Global Medikit Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Global Medikit Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 110: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.10 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 115: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 116: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

10.11 Poly Medicure Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Poly Medicure Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Poly Medicure Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Poly Medicure Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Poly Medicure Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 122: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio