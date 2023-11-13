Surgical Drapes Market to Reach $2.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in the number of surgeries, advancements in manufacturing surgical drapes, and growth in government initiatives for infection prevention & control drive the growth of the global surgical drapes market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical Drapes Market by Type (Reusable, Disposable), by Risk Type (Moderate (AAMI Level 3), High (AAMI Level 4), Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global surgical drapes market valued for $1.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in R&D activities, rise in prevalence of chronic conditions that require surgical interventions, and rise in awareness regarding the use of surgical drapes to minimize contamination risk are the factors that drive the growth of the global surgical drapes market. However, stringent regulatory requirements hinder market growth. On the contrary, rise in healthcare expansion is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the surgical drapes market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.1 billion CAGR 3.6 % No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments covered Type, risk type, end user, and region Drivers Surge in number of surgeries. Technological advancements in manufacturing surgical drapes. Growth in government initiatives for infection prevention & control Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints Competition among the key players Product recalls

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Surgical Drapes Market

Recession can have significant impact on the healthcare industry, including surgical drapes.

As medical supplies companies face financial constraints there can be disrupted supply chains, impacting the production of essential raw materials used in surgical drapes. However, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for surgical interventions for treatment is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The disposable segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on type, the disposable segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fourths of the global surgical drapes market revenue and is expected to register fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to convenience and superior infection control properties offered by disposable drapes. Disposable surgical drapes eliminate the need for laundering and sterilization, simplifying workflow and reducing the risk of cross-contamination. This increased emphasis on infection control and ease of use is set to drive the rapid growth of disposable surgical drapes.

The moderate (AAMI Level 3) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on risk type, the moderate (AAMI Level 3) segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global surgical drapes market, this is attributed to its versatility and widespread usage. AAMI Level 3 drapes provide a balance between barrier performance and breathability, making them suitable for a wide range of surgical procedures, where the risk of fluid exposure is moderate. This adaptability is expected to drive the segment growth. However, the high (AAMI Level 4) segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period owing to its superior barrier properties. AAMI Level 4 surgical drapes offer the highest level of protection against fluids and microorganisms, making them essential for complex & high-risk procedures. Moreover, enhanced infection control & safety standards in such surgeries is expected to drive the rapid growth of the AAMI Level 4 segment.

The hospital segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fifths of the global surgical drapes market revenue. This is primarily attributed to increase in number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals and rise in number of surgical site infection cases. The demand for surgical drapes in hospitals is expected to surge as healthcare facilities expand and surgical interventions become more prevalent. However, the others segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The specialized healthcare facilities demand tailored surgical drape solutions to meet their unique needs, leading to an increased adoption of customized or niche surgical drapes. Growing recognition of these drapes and need for highly specialized drapes to ensure optimal patient care are expected to drive growth within this category.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global surgical drapes market revenue owing to robust healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending. In addition, stringent regulatory standards & guidelines set by agencies such as the FDA emphasize the importance of infection control & safety in medical settings, further boosting the market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period owing to rise in surgical procedures implementation of infection control measures, rise in number of hospitals acquired infections such as surgical site infections, and availability of wide range of surgical drapes, thereby driving the growth of market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

3M Company

Company Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Narang Medical Limited

Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Delta Med SpA

Medline Industries Inc.

Medica Europe BV

Priontex

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global surgical drapes market. These players have adopted different strategies such product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant position in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

