Surgical Drapes Market Valuation to Reach US$ 4.1 Bn by 2030; Changing Requirements in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Catalyze Innovation in Fabric and Design, Says TMR Study

Patient-centered care shaping demand dynamic in surgical drapes market; Product development for C-section birth drapes unlocking incredible lucrative avenue for companies

Growing awareness about benefits of disposable surgical drapes in numerous countries fueling demand, thus likely to generate substantial revenues during forecast period; rise in number of MIS in developing regions creates enormous opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving patient-centered needs in minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is a key force spurring advancements in the fabric and the design of surgical drapes. A TMR study assessing the market demand for surgical drapes has projected that rise in numbers of robotic surgeries and computer assisted surgeries has been propelling sales of products in hospitals. The global revenues of surgical drapes market are estimated to reach US$ 4.1 Bn by 2030.

Disposable surgical drapes have gained especially after the outbreak of COVID-19 to lower the risk of disease transmission. In this regard, clear plastic drapes have been particularly useful for surgeons to help them manipulate the upper airway in patients. Fabric manufacturers are geared toward offering novel materials for meeting the requirements of ISO-certified products for drape manufacturers in the surgical drapes market.

Patient-centered care has in recent years played a pivotal role in product innovation, especially for patients for labor and delivery section of obstetrics. C-section surgical drapes that feature clear anesthesia screens are being promoted especially in the U.S. for promoting mother-baby bond.

The growing awareness about the benefits of nonwoven surgical drapes has helped the product segment hold a leading share globally in 2019. The remarkable barrier performance is one of the key product attributes that has stoked the popularity of these, as a TMR study making surgical drapes market demand analysis found. Of note, rise in number of surgeries for caesarean deliveries in the U.S. has spurred the demand. The North America held a major share of the global market in 2019.

Key Findings of Surgical Drapes Market Study

Disposable Drapes Gathering Traction: Manufacturers are expanding product line for minimally invasive robotic surgeries. Disposable robotic surgical drapes have gained immense attention among manufacturers looking to gain a competitive edge over others in the surgical drapes market. Furthermore, they are offering triple access angiography drapes to gain revenues. Products that meet Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) standards have also gathered traction in the surgical drapes market.

Need for Reducing SSIs Risks Steering New Product Development: In recent years, the risk of surgical site infections (SSI) has remained steady, and has nudged healthcare facilities to continue looking for better protection strategies to patients, surgeons, and other healthcare professionals. A growing number of companies are reiterating the benefits of iodophor-impregnated adhesive drapes as one of the strategies to reduce the risks of SSIs. Incise segment represents the largest opportunity surgical drapes, with sizable revenues coming from the adoption of adhesive plastic incise drapes. Over the past few years, those impregnated with some antimicrobial agents have been viewed as an effective strategy for reducing surgical site infections. Standardized absorbent reinforcement materials are also being used in drapes for better protection.

Surgical Drapes Market: Key Drivers

Rise in number of surgeries due to the prevalence of chronic conditions is a key force shaping the evolution of the surgical drapes market.

Growing number of robot-assisted surgeries has propelled R&D in surgical drapes market. Rise in demand for incise surgical drapes in orthopedic, thoracic, orthopedic, neurologic, and abdominal procedures.

Surgical Drapes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the surgical draped market are Medline Industries, STERIS plc., Guardian, Priontex, OneMed, Medica Europe BV, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Cardinal Health, 3M, and Cardinal Health

Global Surgical Drapes Market: Segmentation

Surgical Drapes Market, by Type

Incise



Sheets



Laproscopy



Lithotomy



Laparotomy



Leggings



Others

Surgical Drapes Market, by Usability

Disposable



Reusable

Surgical Drapes Market, by Material

Nonwoven



Ploypropylene





Polyethylene





Polyamide & Polyester





Others



Woven

Surgical Drapes Market, by End User

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



Nursing Homes



Others

Surgical Drapes Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

