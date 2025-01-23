Surgical Drills Market to Reach $1.71 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Surgical Drills Market - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6098

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing number of surgeries worldwide, technological advancements in surgical drills, the high incidence of accidental injuries, and the growing demand for dental implantation procedures. However, the preference for minimally invasive surgeries, the risk of disease transmission and complications, and the high cost of surgical drills restrain market growth.

Additionally, improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, rising awareness of oral care, and the growth of medical tourism are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market. However, a shortage of skilled professionals and potential side effects associated with drill machines are some of the challenges affecting market growth.

Key Findings in the Surgical Drills Market

By Product Type: The Instruments Segment to Dominate the Surgical Drills Market in 2024

By Type: The Reusable Segment to Dominate the Surgical Drills Market in 2024

By Application: In 2024, the Orthopedic Surgery Segment is Expected to Dominate the Surgical Drills Market

By End User: In 2024, the Hospitals & Clinics Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the Surgical Drills Market

By Geography: North America to Dominate the Surgical Drills Market in 2024

Increasing Incidence of Accidental Injuries Driving Market Growth

Accidental injuries, such as dislocations, fractures, and severe damage to bones and joints, often require surgical reconstruction, stabilization, and repair. Orthopedic surgeries, which are important in the treatment of traumatic injuries, typically need the use of surgical drills for procedures like fracture fixation and joint reconstruction. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, approximately 1.19 million people's lives were lost each year because of a road traffic accident as of December 2023. Between 20 and 50 million additional people sustained nonfatal injuries, with many becoming disabled.

In addition, according to WHO, in 2021, nearly 4.4 million people died from injuries, 3.16 million died from accidental wounds, and 1.25 died from violence-related injuries globally. Accidental injuries frequently necessitate surgical intervention for treatment and repair, creating a greater demand for surgical instruments and equipment, including drills.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Allotech Co., Ltd (South Korea), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Private Limited. (India), CONMED Corporation. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC (U.S.), adeor medical AG. (Germany), Brasseler USA (U.S.), and Joimax GmbH (Germany).

The surgical drills market is segmented based on product type, type, application, end user, and geography. This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Surgical Drills Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In January 2024 , Myron Meditech ( INDIA ), launched a new website related to orthopaedic bone drills. This website offers brief information about their bone drill technology, orthopedic surgery instruments, veterinary orthopedic drill, and mini oscillating saw. This launch indicates firms' innovations and customer relations.

, Myron Meditech ( ), launched a new website related to orthopaedic bone drills. This website offers brief information about their bone drill technology, orthopedic surgery instruments, veterinary orthopedic drill, and mini oscillating saw. This launch indicates firms' innovations and customer relations. In March 2023 , Stryker launched CD NXT System, the latest innovation in the company's power tools. This patented technology provides real-time depth measurement as the surgeon drills, allowing for fast, accurate, consistent digital depth measurement across various procedures.

, Stryker launched CD NXT System, the latest innovation in the company's power tools. This patented technology provides real-time depth measurement as the surgeon drills, allowing for fast, accurate, consistent digital depth measurement across various procedures. In June 2021 , German-based joimax globally launched its new generation Shrill, the Shaver Drill System. Developed for the removal of soft tissue and bone, the joimax Shrill system is also highly effective in treating stenosis, a degenerative spine condition.

Key Findings in the Surgical Drills Market Study:

Among the product types studied in this report, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by technological advancements in surgical drills and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of advanced drills.

Among the types studied in this report, the disposable segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the increasing focus on reducing hospital-acquired infections associated with medical devices. Disposable surgical drills are preferred in healthcare settings as they are single-use, which reduces the risk of infections compared to reusable surgical equipment. The rising awareness of infection prevention and control in healthcare settings further supports the growth of this segment.

Among the applications studied in this report, the orthopedic surgery segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, 1.71 billion people worldwide were affected by musculoskeletal conditions. Musculoskeletal procedures are among the most commonly performed surgeries, which leads to a high usage rate of surgical drills in these procedures.

Among the end users studied in this report, the hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the availability of highly skilled professionals and the growing number of surgeries being performed in these healthcare settings. The high volume of surgeries conducted in these settings leads to an increased demand for surgical drills.

Among the regions studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by the presence of leading surgical drill manufacturers in the region, growing exports of surgical devices, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Scope of the Report:

Surgical Drills Market—by Product Type

Instruments

Pneumatic Drills



Electric Drills



Battery Powered Drills

Consumables & Accessories

Surgical Drills Market—by Type

Reusable

Disposable

Surgical Drills Market—by Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Dental Surgery

Ear, Nose, Throat Surgery

Surgical Drills Market—by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Dental Care Clinics

Surgical Drills Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Surgical Drills Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 280 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 5.6 % Market Size (Value) in 2024 USD 1.17 billion Market Size (Value) in 2031 USD 1.71 Billion Segments Covered By Product Type Instruments

Pneumatic Drills



Electric Drills



Battery Powered Drills

Consumables & Accessories By Type Reusable

Disposable By Application Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Dental Surgery

Ear, Nose, Throat Surgery By End User Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Dental Care Clinics Countries Covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Allotech Co., Ltd (South Korea), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Private Limited. (India), CONMED Corporation. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC (U.S.), adeor medical AG. (Germany), Brasseler USA (U.S.), Joimax GmbH (Germany)

