Surgical Gloves Market to Reach $1.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in the number of surgeries, technological advancements in manufacturing surgical gloves, and growth in government initiatives for infection prevention and control drive the growth of the global surgical gloves market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyisoprene Gloves, and Others), Form (Powdered and Non-Powdered), and End User (Hospitals and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global surgical gloves market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in R&D activities, rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions that require surgical interventions and growth in awareness regarding the use of surgical gloves to minimize contamination risk are the factors that drive the growth of the global surgical gloves market. However, stringent regulatory requirements hinder the market growth. On the contrary, a rise in healthcare expansion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the surgical gloves market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.8 billion CAGR 4.5 % No. of Pages in Report 366 Segments covered Type, form, end user, and region Drivers Surge in the number of surgeries. Technological advancements in manufacturing surgical gloves. Growth in government initiatives for infection prevention and control. Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints Allergic reactions to surgical gloves Product recalls

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Surgical Gloves Market

During a recession, the impact on the pharmaceutical industry, including surgical gloves, can be significant.

As pharmaceutical companies face financial constraints, there can be disrupted supply chains, impacting the production of essential raw materials used in surgical gloves. However, surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the growth in need for surgical interventions for treatment are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The natural rubber gloves segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By type, the natural rubber gloves segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global surgical gloves market. This is attributed to the strong performance of natural rubber gloves in terms of elasticity, comfort, and tactile sensitivity, making them preferred choices in surgical and medical settings. Thus, its proven reliability and cost-effectiveness continue to drive their demand, ensuring their continued prominence in the market. However, the polyisoprene gloves segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its rising popularity in the medical and healthcare industry. These gloves offer latex-like properties without the risk of latex allergies, making them a preferred choice for healthcare professionals. Additionally, their superior elasticity and comfort contribute to their increasing demand, driving the segment's growth.

The non-powdered segment is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By form, the non-powdered segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than 90% of the global surgical gloves market revenue, and is expected to register fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the guidelines set forth by the FDA. Non-powdered surgical gloves are favored for their lower risk of causing allergic reactions and particulate contamination. They align with the growing emphasis on infection control and safety in healthcare environments, making them the preferred choice. Their popularity is expected to endure in the years ahead.

The hospital segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global surgical gloves market revenue. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals. As healthcare facilities expand and surgical interventions become more prevalent, the demand for surgical gloves in hospitals is expected to surge, driving the segment's rapid growth. However, the others segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Specialized healthcare facilities require customized surgical glove solutions to cater to their distinct requirements, leading to a rising adoption of specialized surgical gloves. The increasing acknowledgment of these segments and the necessity for highly tailored gloves to ensure top-tier patient care are projected to propel robust growth within this category.

North America is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for almost one-third of the global surgical gloves market revenue, owing to a robust healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending, which drives the demand for surgical gloves. In addition, stringent regulatory standards and guidelines set by agencies such as the FDA emphasize the importance of infection control and safety in medical settings, further boosting the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period owing to rise in the implementation of infection control measures, rise in the number of hospitals acquired infections such as surgical site infections, and availability of a wide range of surgical gloves products.

Leading Market Players

Adventa Berhad

Narang Medical Limited

Ansell Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corporation.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Harps Global Pte. Ltd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Medline Industries Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global surgical gloves market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, acquisition, expansion, and partnership, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

