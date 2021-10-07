Surgical Glue Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.9 Billion by 2027 End, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During emergency treatments, sutures and staplers are commonly utilized to seal incisions and wounds. These traditional methods, on the other hand, do not produce the necessary outcomes in complex medical procedures and are incapable of creating an airtight or liquid-tight seal on an artery or a lung incision. Surgical glue adoption has risen significantly in the recent years, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

Traditional wound sealing methods had limits, thus advances in the surgical glue market were largely targeted at resolving those constraints. In addition, owing to surgical glue's advantageous physical and biological characteristics, a growing number of surgeons are employing this method to close incisions. Surgical glue is made of fibrin, albumin, chitosan, collagen, and gelatin, which are all natural biopolymers.

Request Brochure of Surgical Glue Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74372

The global surgical glue market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The surgical glue market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2027. Developments in the surgical glue market are likely to focus on increasing the biocompatibility of these substances as a result of constant research and advancement. Considerable increase in the number of surgical operations performed across the globe, awareness about the benefits of surgical glue, and an emphasis on boosting the effectiveness of new surgical glue are likely to drive the global surgical glue market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Introduction of Innovative Surgical Glue to Drive Demand in Global Market

Participants in the global surgical glue market have already devoted more resources in developing novel surgical glue with enhanced functional and physical qualities. For instance, in June 2019, a research team from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology announced the development of a novel flexible, non-toxic, and biodegradable surgical adhesive. The new device may be used for both interior and exterior operations. Surgical glue is generally utilized for external applications exclusively, despite emerging as a suitable substitute to surgical staplers and sutures. The newly created adhesive, on the other hand, addresses this issue.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Glue Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74372

Initiatives to Control Blood Loss During Surgeries

Blood transfusion has long been a standard therapeutic strategy for the management of surgical blood loss and perioperative anaemia. Anaemia is linked to the elevated risk of morbidity as well as death in both chronic and acute diseases.

Blood transfusion in the perioperative phase has a complicated pathophysiology that is still not being understood properly. Existing treatments have not resulted in any discernible improvements in the outcome. Transfusion-related acute lung damage, circulatory overload, augmented susceptibility and spread of infections, altered immunological response and transfusion responses, thus contributing to the rise in mortality and morbidity rate linked with blood transfusion, resulting in longer hospital stays and higher costs. In addition, the overuse of blood components is expanding the gap between product demand and supply. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated patient blood management as the new standard of care. The World Health Organization has instructed all 193 of its member countries to adopt the new norm.These factors are expected to propel the global surgical glue market during the forecast period.

Buy Surgical Glue Market Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74372<ype=S

Surgical Glue Market: Growth Drivers

Surgical glue usage is likely to be boosted due to constraints of traditional wound closure procedures and introduction of surgical glue with improved mechanical characteristics and capabilities

In the current environment, research and development efforts have opened ways for new era of adhesives, such as blended adhesives, which combine natural and synthetic materials. Though blended surgical glue is expected to be launched in the upcoming years, synthetic surgical glue is anticipated to continue to be the most popular option.

Request for Custom Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=74372

Surgical Glue Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Medtronic plc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Surgical Glue Market: Segmentation

Product

Natural Adhesives and Sealants

Synthetic and Semi-synthetic Adhesives and Sealants

Indication

Hemostasis

Tissue Sealing

Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Liver and Spleen Lacerations

Orthopedic Surgery

Burn Bleeding

Wound Management

General Surgery

End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Surgical Sutures Market: The global surgical sutures market is expected to be driven by increased effectiveness and safety of various surgeries owing to technological advancements. Various strategic decisions by market players such as partnerships and acquisitions for expanded network for distribution and product development are likely to boost the global surgical sutures market.

Surgical Kits Market: Companies in the surgical kits market are increasing their R&D to draw design innovations in drop-safe surgical kits that prevent unplanned drops of expensive sterile surgical devices. These kits ensure the safety of frequently used surgical tools within reach, allowing the surgical team to focus on the patient and procedure.

Surgical Drapes Market: Manufacturers in the surgical drapes market are increasing their output capacities in clear plastic drapes, as enclosed nature of operating rooms increase the risk of particle transmission during surgical airway procedures. They are manufacturing disposable arm sleeves and bed drapes to minimize the exposure to coronavirus.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/surgical-glue-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research