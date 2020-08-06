Surgical Gown Industry Worth $1.82 Billion by 2026 - Leading Players are Ahlstrom-Munksj, 3M, Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor, and TIDI Products Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Gown Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region; Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Future Outlook, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-depth analysis of this report provides information about the growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Surgical Gowns market size & forecast. The report promises to provide insights into the know-how and technology of the Surgical Gown industry, facilitating and assuring sound strategic decisions on the part of management. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.



Global surgical gown market accounts for USD 1,114 million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 1,821 Million in 2026 with a CAGR of 6.87 % over the forecast period from 2020-2026



Surgical gowns provide protection and help reduce infection spread. Gowns are the most crucial surgical clothing to control infections. The demand for surgical gowns is expected to see substantial growth within the projected timespan. The growing number of surgical procedures and clinical safety measures are the most critical factors that will fuel the surgical gowns market over the forecast period. However, factors such as increased pricing pressure and lower margins in the product category are expected to create an impediment over the forecast period for the global surgical gowns market.



Significant increase in the number of surgeries is the primary driver of the surgical gown market



The demand for surgical gowns is increasing in the medical field to provide the highest possible safety to the healthcare personnel and medical patients. Technological developments leading to the growing number of operations in the healthcare sector are significant, often enhancing the use of surgical gowns. Moreover, the patient's growing safety concerns are also expected to induce the need for surgical gowns during the coming years. However, government regulations regarding product quality and price can pose a challenge to the growth of the global surgical gown market over the forecast period.



Increase in awareness regarding the safety due to infections is the principal driver of the surgical gown market



Widespread diseases and advancements in technology have raised safety concerns and enhanced awareness regarding surgical gown use among people. The surgical gown is a protective cover worn over by the doctors during surgical procedures to maintain a sterilized surgical section and reduce the risk of transmitted pathogens to both patients and personnel. Throughout surgery, surgical drapes are used to avoid contact with exposed surfaces and shield equipment sterility and the patient's external environment. Such surgical gowns serve as a shield in the operating field against bacterial contamination.



Reuse of the surgical gown is the major restraint of the surgical gown market



The reuse of surgical gown is the major restraint in the market as it helps save money and curtails purchase frequency. The properties like repellence and pore size in a surgical gown have led to growth in its usage. Although a wash reduces the tissue's ability to prevent bacterial transmission through the fabrics, people still prefer to use a surgical gown.



North America is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the projection period



North America dominates the global surgical gown market among the different regions worldwide and is anticipated to grow substantially due to the spread of COVID-19. Asia-Pacific surgical gown market is expected to grow at a significant and accelerated rate during the period under consideration due to the strong demand from the region's emerging economies, including China, India, and others. The rising cases of illness and soaring healthcare coverages reassure the use and demand of surgical gowns in Europe and make it a lucrative market for the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The chief players for Surgical Gown Market include Ahlstrom-Munksj, 3M, Cardinal Health., Owens & Minor, TIDI Products, LLC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medeco, priMED Medical Products, Inc., L&R Group and other prominent players.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Surgical Gown Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. DROC Analysis

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Technological Landscape/Recent Development

4.4. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.6. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Surgical Gown Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2016-2026

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.1.1. Reusable

5.2.1.2. Disposable

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel

5.2.2.1. Online Sales

5.2.2.2. Retail Pharmacies

5.2.2.3. Direct Sales

5.2.3. By End-user

5.2.3.1. Hospitals

5.2.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2.3.3. Diagnostic Centers

5.2.3.4. Clinics & Trauma Centers

5.2.3.5. Others

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.4.1. North America

5.2.4.2. Europe

5.2.4.3. Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.4. Latin America

5.2.4.5. Middle East & Africa



6. North America Surgical Gown Market



7. Europe Surgical Gown Market



8. Asia-Pacific Surgical Gown Market



9. Latin America Surgical Gown Market



10. Middle East & Africa Surgical Gown Market



11. Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Strategic Outlook)

11.1. Ahlstrom-Munksj

11.2. 3M

11.3. Cardinal Health

11.4. Owens & Minor

11.5. TIDI Products, LLC

11.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

11.7. Medline Industries, Inc.

11.8. Medeco

11.9. priMED Medical Products, Inc.

11.10. L&R Group

11.11. Other Prominent Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8phcx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

