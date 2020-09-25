Surgical Helmet System Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 4% Through 2030: PMR

The Global Surgical Helmet Systems Market is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 4% Through 2030, To Reach A Value Of US$ 80 Mn In 2030 .

Key Takeaways from Surgical Helmet Systems Market Study

The surgical helmet systems market is expected to grow rapidly, owing to the increased number of musculoskeletal operations, worldwide.

The 'with LED' segment is expected to be the most preferred choice under product type in the surgical helmet systems market.

Hospitals are the most common end users of surgical helmet systems.

North America dominates the surgical helmet systems market in terms of total market share, accounting for around 1/3 market share amongst all other regions.

Key players in the surgical helmet systems market are focusing on innovation and product customization through rigorous research & development, to maintain and strengthen their market presence, both, regionally and internationally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not has such a big impact on the surgical helmet systems market, which only supply chain disruptions causing some strain.

"Rise in the number of orthopaedic surgeries and increasing safety concerns amongst healthcare professionals across the world are major factors responsible for the growth of the surgical helmet systems market," says a PMR analyst.

Product Innovation & Customized Design Modifications are Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Key players in the surgical helmet systems market are focusing on strengthening their market presence through new design modifications and technology advancements. For instance, THI's patented a surgical helmet system called ViVi, which is modified to have two fan systems to filter out waste air and ensure proper ventilation during surgeries.

Surgical helmet systems product modifications are based on factors such as ergonomic factors, durability of the product, making it disposable or reusable, and use of lightweight material for manufacturing products.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the surgical helmet systems market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020–2030, on the basis of product type (without LED and with LED) and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and academic and research institutes), across seven key regions.

PMR's Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

