Surgical Information Systems Launches SIS Scribe to Accelerate ASC Revenue Cycles with AI Transcription

Innovative smart dictation assistant leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to help physicians complete operative notes in minutes, empowering ASCs to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate revenue cycles.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Information Systems (SIS), the leading provider of software and services for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announced the launch of SIS Scribe, an advanced AI-powered transcription tool designed specifically to help surgery centers Operate Smart™.

Addressing Critical Documentation Bottlenecks

SIS introduces AI-assisted transcription solution, SIS Scribe

Traditional Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) solutions can produce errors that require physicians to spend additional time reviewing and correcting transcriptions, delaying the start of the revenue cycle. SIS Scribe addresses this bottleneck, enabling physicians to complete accurate operative notes in minutes. SIS Scribe uses advanced AI to understand complex medical and surgical terminology, providing real-time transcription that reduces errors and the need for extensive review and editing. When operative notes are completed faster, ASCs can start the billing process earlier, helping reduce days in accounts receivable (A/R) and maximize financial performance.

Seamless Integration and Enhanced Productivity

SIS Scribe integrates seamlessly into existing clinical workflows to streamline operations and enhance staff productivity, regardless of your existing ASC management system. By removing the friction from operative note completion, SIS Scribe enables surgical facilities to optimize clinical documentation and improve cash flow without disrupting daily patient care. The tool is fully HIPAA-compliant, ensuring facility administrators can be confident that patient health information remains secure.

Industry Leadership and Innovation

"For 30 years, Surgical Information Systems has empowered surgical providers to Operate Smart™ by delivering innovative software and services that drive clinical, financial, and operational success," said Tom Stampiglia, Chief Executive Officer of SIS. "The launch of SIS Scribe is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver a smarter, more tech-enabled approach to ASC facility management."

Transformative Impact on ASC Operations

"SIS Scribe directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in the ambulatory surgery space today," added Doug Rempfer, President of SIS Software. "Incomplete operative notes consistently delay billing teams and impact the bottom line. With this intelligent dictation assistant, we are giving physicians a user-friendly tool that allows them to quickly dictate their operative notes while simultaneously providing administrators with faster throughput to run an efficient, profitable center."

Are you ready to improve operational efficiency and help your ASC reach its financial goals? Discover how quickly and easily your physicians can complete their operative notes with this transformative technology.

About Surgical Information Systems

Surgical Information Systems (SIS) empowers ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to Operate Smart™ - operationally, financially, and clinically - with comprehensive software and services. SIS helps more than 2,900 ASCs improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and optimize financial and clinical outcomes. Surgical Information Systems brings ASCs a smarter, more tech-enabled approach to every aspect of managing surgery centers, including ASC management, clinical documentation, patient and physician engagement, case coordination, analytics, billing, and more – together in one comprehensive platform.

SOURCE SURGICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS