Surgical Information Systems Names Rob Duffy Chief Technology Officer

Advancing the Next Generation of AI-Powered Technology and Revenue Cycle Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Information Systems (SIS), a leader in healthcare technology and revenue cycle services for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announced the appointment of Rob Duffy as Chief Technology Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation, expansion, and long-term growth.

SIS appoints Rob Duffy as CTO, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation, expansion, and long-term growth.

"Rob's deep experience in AI, software, and healthcare makes him an exceptional addition to our team," said Tim O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of SIS. "Bringing an accomplished technology leader like Rob to SIS represents an important step in our growth strategy as we scale our platform, accelerate AI-powered innovation, and create even greater value for our clients."

Duffy joins SIS as the company continues to advance its AI strategy, expand its ASC platform, and deliver innovative solutions that help ASCs improve clinical, operational, and financial performance.

Before joining SIS, Duffy held senior leadership roles at organizations including HealthEdge, Drizly (an Uber company), Expedia Group, Salesforce, and Amazon. He brings extensive experience leading AI-driven technology, product, and engineering organizations across healthcare and global enterprise platforms.

"SIS has earned a strong reputation as a trusted partner to ambulatory surgery centers, and I'm excited to help shape the future of technology for ASCs," said Duffy. "The opportunity to combine technology, AI, and deep industry expertise to solve meaningful challenges for providers is incredibly compelling."

Duffy's appointment reflects SIS' focus on technology leadership, operational excellence, and long-term growth. As the company enters its fourth decade, SIS remains focused on helping providers improve performance, enhance patient experiences, and deliver high-quality surgical care through advanced software and expert services.

About Surgical Information Systems

For 30 years, Surgical Information Systems (SIS) has empowered surgical providers to Operate Smart™ by delivering innovative software and services that drive clinical, financial, and operational success. For ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), SIS provides comprehensive software and services, including ASC management, electronic health records (EHRs), patient engagement capabilities, compliance technology, and revenue cycle management and transcription services, all built specifically for ASCs. For hospital perioperative teams, SIS offers an easy-to-use anesthesia information management system (AIMS).

Serving over 2,900 surgical facilities, SIS is committed to delivering solutions that enable surgical providers to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care and outcomes.

Recognized as the No. 1 ASC EHR vendor by Black Book for 11 consecutive years and honored with the Best in KLAS Award for ASC Solutions in 2026, 2025, 2023, and 2022, SIS remains the trusted choice for surgical providers seeking to enhance their performance.

Discover how SIS can help you Operate Smart™ at sisfirst.com.

SOURCE SURGICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS