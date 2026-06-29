Surgical Information Systems Welcomes Tim O'Brien as Chief Executive Officer

Tom Stampiglia Transitions to Chairman of the Board as SIS Enters Its Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Information Systems (SIS), a leading provider of software and services for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), today announced the appointment of Tim O'Brien as Chief Executive Officer. Tom Stampiglia is retiring as CEO and will transition to Chairman of the Board, ensuring continuity and strategic guidance as the company advances into its next chapter.

SIS introduces Tim O'Brien as Chief Executive Officer.

"This leadership change marks an exciting moment for SIS," said Tom Stampiglia. "As the ASC market continues to expand and evolve, we are investing in the leadership and technology needed to support our clients and drive meaningful innovation across the surgical ecosystem. SIS has built a differentiated model that brings together advanced software and revenue cycle services in a unified platform, helping clients streamline operations and strengthen financial performance. With more than 2,900 ASCs nationwide, we are well-positioned to scale alongside the industry."

Stampiglia continued, "Looking ahead, our focus remains on our clients and accelerating practical innovation; from expanding our use of AI to enable more intelligent, proactive workflows, to embedding advanced technology directly into our revenue cycle services. Tim is the right leader to build on this momentum and guide SIS forward."

Tim O'Brien brings more than two decades of leadership experience in healthcare technology and SaaS transformation. Most recently, he served as CEO of Finvi, a healthcare-focused collections and payments software company, where he led the development of a modern, multi-tenant SaaS platform with advanced integrated payment capabilities.

Before that, O'Brien spent nine years at athenahealth, where he held senior leadership roles across corporate development, business development, channels, marketing, sales, and commercial operations, contributing to the company's growth and expansion in ambulatory healthcare technology.

"I'm honored to join SIS at such a pivotal time," said Tim O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of SIS. "The company has built a strong platform aligned with the evolving needs of ambulatory surgery providers, combining enterprise-scale capabilities with a deeply integrated approach to technology and services. As more procedures shift to outpatient settings and complexity increases, the opportunity to deliver solutions that enhance clinical, operational, and financial performance has never been greater."

O'Brien added, "I'm particularly excited to advance the next generation of healthcare technology through AI-driven and agentic workflows that simplify complexity and enable smarter, more responsive operations."

This leadership update comes as SIS continues to expand its client base with advanced, integrated technology and services that help surgery centers manage growing procedure volumes, greater clinical complexity, and rising demands on revenue cycle performance.

SIS' continued investment in leadership, innovation, and technology underscores the company's commitment to delivering measurable impact for ASC providers, combining scale, integration, and forward-looking capabilities to support the future of ambulatory surgical care.

About SIS

For 30 years, Surgical Information Systems (SIS) has empowered surgical providers to Operate Smart™ by delivering innovative software and services that drive clinical, financial, and operational success. For ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), SIS provides comprehensive software and services, including ASC management, electronic health records (EHRs), patient engagement capabilities, compliance technology, and revenue cycle management and transcription services, all built specifically for ASCs. For hospital perioperative teams, SIS offers an easy-to-use anesthesia information management system (AIMS).

Serving over 2,900 surgical facilities, SIS is committed to delivering solutions that enable surgical providers to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care and outcomes.

Recognized as the No. 1 ASC EHR vendor by Black Book for 11 consecutive years and honored with the Best in KLAS Award for ASC Solutions in 2026, 2025, 2023, and 2022, SIS remains the trusted choice for surgical providers seeking to enhance their performance.

Discover how SIS can help you Operate Smart™ at SISFirst.com.

SOURCE SURGICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS