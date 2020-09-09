Surgical Laser Market Size Worth $11.4 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 11.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical laser market size is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) combined with the efforts of several market players to develop laser technologies in order to improve surgical outcomes including reduced turnaround time and minimal hospital stay are the factors driving the market. According to the American Urological Association (AUA), the prevalence of BPH increases with age, with 8.0% in men aged between 31 - 40, to 45.0% in those aged 51 to 60 years and 80.0% in men above 80 years. Also, in August 2018, OmniGuide Holdings acquired Lisa Laser Products, a Germany-based company, which develops lasers for urological applications.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 owing to increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population

By product, gas laser systems are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By application, the aesthetics segment is expected to register the highest market share owing to the increasing availability of cost-effective devices and rising demand for various cosmetic procedures such as resurfacing, rejuvenation, and vascular lesions

By end-use, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share as these medical settings incorporate innovative systems for enhancing patient outcomes

Market players are adopting several strategies such as strategic acquisitions to cater to the increasing patient demand and gain a significant share in the global market.

Increasing provisions to address multiple applications through product development, in the field of aesthetics as well as surgery is likely to expand the application in multiple specialties. For instance, in September 2018, Syneron Candela acquired Ellipse, a developer of laser platforms for medical and aesthetic dermatologic applications, in order to strengthen its position in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical laser market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Surgical Lasers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Solid-state Laser Systems



Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er: YAG)





Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd: YAG)





Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Ho: YAG)





Ruby Laser Systems





Others



Gas Laser Systems



CO2





Excimer





Helium Neon



Diode Laser Systems



Others

Surgical Lasers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Surgical



Aesthetic



Dentistry



Ophthalmic

Surgical Lasers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Surgical Lasers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Surgical Laser Market

Cynosure, Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Candela Corporation

Cutera, Inc.

Lutronic Corporation

El.En Group

Fotonad.o.o

Alcon

Biolase

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH.

