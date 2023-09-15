Surgical Lights Market to grow by USD 461.45 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 32% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The surgical lights market is expected to grow by USD 461.45 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), type (LED lights and halogen lights), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. A major factor contributing to the growth of the market in the region is the growing elderly population, together with an increase in the incidence of diseases such as diabetes and an increase in the volume of operations. In 2021, about 695,000 people in the US died from heart disease. In addition, the a high prevalence of colorectal cancer and ulcerative colitis, as well as a significant number of orthopedic and gynecological surgeries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Lights Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

AMS OSRAM AG, Aspen Surgical Products Inc., Baxter International Inc., BET MEDICAL (P) LTD., Bihler of America Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, EPMD Group Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Hail Mediproducts Pvt. Ltd., Herbert Waldmann GmbH and Co. KG, HOSPEDIA MEDICARE Pvt. Ltd., IG Medical GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Corp., medifa GmbH, Midmark India Pvt. Ltd., S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH and Co. KG, SKYTRON LLC, STERIS plc, Stryker Corp., and Sunoptic Surgical

AMS OSRAM AG - The company offers surgical lights such as XBO Xenon Short Arc Discharge Lamps.

Surgical Lights Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a wide range of medical specialties to treat and cure various medical conditions with the help of surgical procedures that require operating lights. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Surgical Lights Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries

High growth potential in emerging economies

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market growth. The growth of the surgical lights market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, coupled with the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing due to a sedentary lifestyle, environmental problems, excessive consumption of tobacco and alcohol as well as unhealthy eating habits. However, an increase in the geriatric population, coupled with age-related diseases, including orthopedic disorders, is increasing the need for surgery. Therefore, the demand for medical lights will increase as the target group increasingly has chronic diseases that require surgery as the most appropriate treatment option. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this surgical lights market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the surgical lights market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the surgical lights market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the surgical lights market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical lights market companies.

